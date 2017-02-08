Lee Hughes: Former West Brom striker applies to be Worcester City manager

Lee Hughes joined Worcester City in September 2015

Former West Brom striker Lee Hughes has applied to be the new boss of National League North side Worcester City.

The 40-year-old has told BBC Hereford & Worcester that he would be interested in succeeding the long-serving Carl Heeley, who stood down last week after 22 years' service.

Hughes is keen to carry on playing and said: "I just love scoring goals.

"But I'd be up for it. I've spoken to the board about it, outlined my ideas to them and we'll see what they think."

Hughes, who has scored 33 goals in 57 appearances since signing for Worcester in September 2015, intends to start doing his Football Association coaching qualifications this summer. But he hopes that, for now, his vast experience as a player, both on and off the field, will count for something.

"I've played with some top quality managers and I've learnt a lot from them," said Hughes, who has had 28 bosses (not including caretaker managers) in his 22 years in the game.

"I had six or seven in two years at Notts County. I'm well used to managers coming and going. You just have to get on with it."

Homeless Worcester, in their first season sharing Bromsgrove Rovers' Victoria Ground after three seasons as Kidderminster Harriers' tenants, currently stand 18th in National League North, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Career moves

Smethwick-born Hughes began his career with Kidderminster Harriers in 1995, before making his name at West Bromwich Albion.

It led to his biggest career move, when Gordon Strachan signed him for newly-relegated Coventry City for £5m in 2001.

He was only with the Sky Blues for a year, at second tier level, before returning to the Hawthorns to help Albion win promotion to the Premier League in 2002.

But his career was then put on hold for three seasons when he was sent to prison in August 2004 for causing death by dangerous driving.

He returned to play in the lower reaches of the Football League, still proving a prolific scorer with Oldham, Notts County and Port Vale before dropping down to non-league football in January 2014 with Forest Green, Harriers, Ilkeston, and eventually Worcester.

Lee Hughes' many managers

Clubs Managers Kidderminster Harriers August 1995-August 1997 Graham Allner West Bromwich Albion August 1997-August 2001 Ray Harford, Denis Smith, Brian Little, Gary Megson Coventry City August 2001-August 2002 Gordon Strachan, Roland Nilsson, Gary McAllister West Bromwich Albion August 2004-August 2004 Gary Megson Oldham Athletic May 2007- May 2009 John Sheridan, Joe Royle Blackpool (loan) March-June 2009 Tony Parkes, Ian Holloway Notts County July 2009-Jan 2013 Ian McParland, Hans Backe, Dave Kevan, Steve Cotterill, Craig Short, Paul Ince, Martin Allen, Keith Curle, Chris Kiwomya Port Vale Jan 2013-Jan 2014 Micky Adams Forest Green Rovers Jan 2014-Jan 2015 Dave Hockaday, Adrian Pennock Kidderminster Harriers Jan-Aug 2015 Gary Whild Ilkeston Town August-September 2015 Gavin Strachan Worcester City September 2015- Carl Heeley