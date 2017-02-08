Scottish Gossip: Craig Gordon, Celtic, Kenny Miller, Rangers, Dundee United

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have opened talks with Chelsea target Craig Gordon over a lucrative new Parkhead contract. (Scottish Daily Mail, newspaper edition)

Rangers legend Terry Butcher has backed Kenny Miller for a sensational Scotland recall. (Various)

Kenny Miller, who scored 18 goals in 69 caps, last played for Scotland in 2013 against England

Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko insists he is happy in Glasgow despite reported interest from Leicester City and other English Premier League clubs. (Various)

Former Celtic winger Davie Provan has warned the Parkhead club could struggle to hold on to manager Brendan Rodgers if he wins the domestic treble this season. (Various)

Dundee United are running the rule over former Rangers and Hearts winger David Templeton, who has been training with the Tangerines since last week. (Courier)

Davie Provan has warned Mark Warburton that defeat to Morton in the Scottish Cup on Sunday could bring the curtain down on his tenure at Rangers. (Various)

Celtic are in line for another multi-million pound windfall from their Champions League campaign after it emerged they are still due a final payment of £6.2m from Uefa at the end of the season. (Daily Record)

Referee Andrew Dallas has been handed the Scottish Cup clash between Rangers and Morton - despite a high-profile blunder which forced him to apologise to Hearts yesterday. (Various)

Grant Holt insists all the pressure is on Hearts as they bid to rip the Scottish Cup from Hibernian. (Various)

Former Dunfermline striker Farid El Alagui has joined Ayr United until the end of the season. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Ross County assistant manager Billy Dodds has challenged his goalkeeper Scott Fox to earn a recall to the Scotland squad. (Press and Journal)

OTHER GOSSIP

Ross Ford is set to return to Scotland's starting line-up against France to add extra scrummaging power to the side. (The Times)

Scotland expect prop WP Nel to make a full recovery from the neck injury that has placed his career in serious doubt and return to action in "three or four months". (Various)

Scotland loose-head prop Alasdair Dickinson could yet play a part in the Six Nations according to forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys. (Various)

Kristen Fraser dreams of being Aberdeen's answer to Rocky after becoming Scotland's first professional woman boxer. (Scottish Sun)