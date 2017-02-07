EFL Trophy: Coventry City beat Wycombe Wanderers to reach final

Stuart Beavon's goal was his third in 19 appearances for Coventry City this season

League One strugglers Coventry City reached the EFL Trophy final with a 2-1 win over League Two Wycombe Wanderers.

Stuart Beavon fired the Sky Blues in front early on after being played through by Callum Reilly, before George Thomas' powerful shot made it 2-0.

Adebayo Akinfenwa pulled a goal back early in the second half, but the hosts held on to secure a trip to Wembley.

Meanwhile, Luton Town beat League Two rivals Yeovil Town 5-2 in their rearranged quarter-final fixture.

The Hatters will face Oxford United in the second semi-final on 1 March for a chance to face Coventry in the final on 2 April.

City will be making only their third-ever visit to Wembley and their first since their two visits in 1987, when they famously beat Spurs in the FA Cup final in May, before losing 1-0 to Everton in the Charity Shield in August.