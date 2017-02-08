Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango signs new deal at Mamelodi Sundowns

Denis Onyango is rated by Caf as the best player in Africa

Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango has signed a four-year contract extension with South Africa's Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 29-year-old played in the Cranes' first two matches at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon but missed their last group game because of injury.

In January, Onyango was voted Africa-based Footballer of the Year by the Confederation of African Football.

He is the only goalkeeper, and the first Ugandan, to achieve that feat.