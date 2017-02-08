Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango signs new deal at Mamelodi Sundowns

Denis Onyango
Denis Onyango is rated by Caf as the best player in Africa

Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango has signed a four-year contract extension with South Africa's Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 29-year-old played in the Cranes' first two matches at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon but missed their last group game because of injury.

In January, Onyango was voted Africa-based Footballer of the Year by the Confederation of African Football.

He is the only goalkeeper, and the first Ugandan, to achieve that feat.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Course
Parks Tennis in Oxford

Adult Beginners

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired