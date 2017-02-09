Cheick Tiote: Newcastle midfielder joins Chinese second division side

From the section

Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote made 156 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions

Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote has joined Chinese second-tier side Beijing Enterprises Group FC for an undisclosed fee.

The Ivorian made 139 league appearances for Newcastle after joining them in August 2010 from Dutch side FC Twente.

The 30-year-old featured just three times for the Magpies this season.

Tiote was also part of the Ivory Coast squad that won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

Take part in our Premier League Predictor game, which allows you to create leagues with friends.