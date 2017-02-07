Huddersfield v Leeds: David Wagner and Garry Monk charged by Football Association

Both sets of players clashed after David Wagner and Garry Monk's initial confrontation

Huddersfield boss David Wagner and Leeds counterpart Garry Monk have been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association.

The charges come after the pair were involved in a confrontation near the end of the Terriers' 2-1 win on Sunday.

In addition, both clubs have been charged with failing to ensure their players 'conducted themselves in an orderly fashion'.

The clubs have until 18:00 GMT on Friday to respond to the charges.

Monk accused Wagner of lacking "class, humility and respect" after the pair were sent off, having clashed in the aftermath of Huddersfield's winning goal.

The Huddersfield boss sprinted down the touchline to join his players in celebrating Michael Hefele's 89th-minute goal and the pair clashed when the German was returning to his technical area.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield have indefinitely banned a supporter who unfurled a Turkish flag during the game.

Two Leeds fans, Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, were murdered before a match against Galatasaray in Istanbul in April 2000.

Huddersfield said in a statement: "Huddersfield Town can confirm that a 59-year-old man was ejected from the Revell Ward Stand at Sunday's game against Leeds United. The individual has been banned from the John Smith's Stadium indefinitely.

"Huddersfield Town takes incidents of this nature very seriously and will not tolerate this shameful behaviour under any circumstances. This individual is not representative of the club or its supporters."