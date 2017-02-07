Claudio Ranieri: Leicester City back Italian coach despite poor form
-
- From the section Football
Leicester City have announced their "unwavering support" for manager Claudio Ranieri despite the reigning Premier League champions being just one point above the relegation zone.
Recent reports had suggested the Italian was under pressure after a run of just two wins in their last 15 Premier Leagues games.
However, the Foxes said in a statement that "the entire club is and will remain behind its manager".
More to follow.