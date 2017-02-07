Martin Caceres: Southampton close to deal for ex-Barcelona & Juventus defender

Martin Caceres was part of the Uruguay team that beat England at the 2014 World Cup

Southampton are close to agreeing a deal to sign former Barcelona and Juventus centre-back Martin Caceres.

The Uruguayan, 29, will complete a move once a work permit has been granted and other formalities are concluded.

Caceres will provide cover after Virgil van Dijk was ruled out for up to three months with an ankle problem and Jose Fonte left for West Ham.

The 68-times capped defender left Juventus in the summer.

He made 77 appearances for the Italian champions across three spells and also played for Barcelona and Sevilla in the Spanish top flight.

Caceres has not made a competitive appearance since last February after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon.