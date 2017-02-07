BBC Sport - Claudio Ranieri says there is no 'crisis' at Leicester City
No crisis at Leicester - Ranieri
- From the section Football
Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri insists there is no crisis at the club, despite the reigning Premier League champions being just one point above the relegation zone.
READ MORE: Leicester City back Claudio Ranieri despite poor form
WATCH: MOTD3 - What's going wrong at Leicester?
Watch live coverage of Leicester City v Derby County in the FA Cup fourth-round replay, Wednesday 8 February, 19:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired