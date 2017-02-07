BBC Sport - Claudio Ranieri says there is no 'crisis' at Leicester City

No crisis at Leicester - Ranieri

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri insists there is no crisis at the club, despite the reigning Premier League champions being just one point above the relegation zone.

READ MORE: Leicester City back Claudio Ranieri despite poor form

WATCH: MOTD3 - What's going wrong at Leicester?

Watch live coverage of Leicester City v Derby County in the FA Cup fourth-round replay, Wednesday 8 February, 19:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Top videos

Video

No crisis at Leicester - Ranieri

Video

NBA: Booker's buzzer beater & week's top plays

Video

Shapovalov hits umpire in face with ball

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Schmidhofer wins world super-G gold

Video

Alastair Cook: England's record breaker

Video

Cook still 'hungry' for England runs

Video

Six Nations Remix: Schoolboys & 'Salt Bae'

Video

Coe denies misleading MPs over Russia

Video

Super Bowl LI Review

Audio

Mike Brown dares to Zlatan

Video

Watch the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history

Video

Meet Britain's best ever cross-country skier

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Man at the swimming pool

Swimming For Over 50s
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired