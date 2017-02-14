League Two
Newport0Grimsby0

Newport County 0-0 Grimsby Town

Newport County Grimsby
Newport County midfielder Josh Sheehan is challenged by Craig Disley of Grimsby

Newport County remain bottom of League Two despite extending their unbeaten run to six games with a goalless draw at home to Grimsby Town.

The visitors' Danny Andrew hit the post with a free-kick, which was then saved by Joe Day, as the first half produced chances at both ends.

The second half was less eventful, with very few scoring opportunities.

Newport are four points adrift of safety, while a point keeps Grimsby 13th in the table.

Line-ups

Newport

  • 1Day
  • 19NelsonSubstituted forWilliamsat 88'minutes
  • 4JonesBooked at 72mins
  • 25O'Brien
  • 18Pipe
  • 38Rose
  • 23Flynn
  • 3Butler
  • 16SheehanSubstituted forGordonat 75'minutes
  • 40Bird
  • 9ReidSubstituted forSamuelat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Barnum-Bobb
  • 15Samuel
  • 20Owen-Evans
  • 28Demetriou
  • 30Bittner
  • 41Williams
  • 42Gordon

Grimsby

  • 1McKeown
  • 5Pearson
  • 28GunningBooked at 77mins
  • 22CollinsBooked at 7mins
  • 12Mills
  • 35Jones
  • 8Disley
  • 3Andrew
  • 18Bolarinwa
  • 33AsanteSubstituted forYussufat 63'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 29DysonBooked at 19minsSubstituted forVernonat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Davies
  • 20Boyce
  • 21Vernon
  • 26Comley
  • 27Yussuf
  • 31Clements
  • 32Osborne
Referee:
John Busby
Attendance:
1,868

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamGrimsby
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Newport County 0, Grimsby Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Newport County 0, Grimsby Town 0.

Attempt missed. Mitch Rose (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Dan Butler (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Tom Bolarinwa (Grimsby Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Aaron Williams replaces Sid Nelson.

Attempt blocked. Michael Flynn (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Sid Nelson (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adi Yussuf (Grimsby Town).

Attempt blocked. Dan Butler (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Scott Vernon.

Booking

Gavin Gunning (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alex Samuel (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gavin Gunning (Grimsby Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Jaanai Gordon replaces Josh Sheehan.

Darren Jones (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adi Yussuf (Grimsby Town).

Booking

Adi Yussuf (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Darren Jones (Newport County) is shown the yellow card.

Michael Flynn (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sam Jones (Grimsby Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Alex Samuel replaces Craig Reid.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Scott Vernon replaces Callum Dyson.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Adi Yussuf replaces Akwasi Asante.

Attempt missed. Gavin Gunning (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Sid Nelson.

Sid Nelson (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Akwasi Asante (Grimsby Town).

Delay in match Mark O'Brien (Newport County) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Sam Jones (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Zak Mills (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Dan Butler (Newport County).

Tom Bolarinwa (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Josh Sheehan (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Second Half

Second Half begins Newport County 0, Grimsby Town 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Newport County 0, Grimsby Town 0.

Hand ball by David Pipe (Newport County).

Foul by Ryan Bird (Newport County).

Gavin Gunning (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Callum Dyson (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Doncaster3119662363
2Plymouth3019381760
3Carlisle31141341055
4Luton31141071852
5Portsmouth3015691651
6Exeter31154121649
7Mansfield3112118747
8Wycombe3013710146
9Stevenage3114314145
10Colchester3012810744
11Barnet3111119-244
12Blackpool30101191241
13Grimsby3111812-341
14Cambridge3011712240
15Crawley3011613-939
16Yeovil3191111-538
17Morecambe2911513-938
18Crewe3181112-1135
19Hartlepool3171014-1831
20Accrington297913-1130
21Notts County318617-2230
22Cheltenham3161114-1229
23Leyton Orient318518-1429
24Newport3051015-1425
View full League Two table

