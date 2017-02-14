Newport County 0-0 Grimsby Town

From the section

Newport County midfielder Josh Sheehan is challenged by Craig Disley of Grimsby

Newport County remain bottom of League Two despite extending their unbeaten run to six games with a goalless draw at home to Grimsby Town.

The visitors' Danny Andrew hit the post with a free-kick, which was then saved by Joe Day, as the first half produced chances at both ends.

The second half was less eventful, with very few scoring opportunities.

Newport are four points adrift of safety, while a point keeps Grimsby 13th in the table.