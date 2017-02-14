Match ends, Newport County 0, Grimsby Town 0.
Newport County 0-0 Grimsby Town
Newport County remain bottom of League Two despite extending their unbeaten run to six games with a goalless draw at home to Grimsby Town.
The visitors' Danny Andrew hit the post with a free-kick, which was then saved by Joe Day, as the first half produced chances at both ends.
The second half was less eventful, with very few scoring opportunities.
Newport are four points adrift of safety, while a point keeps Grimsby 13th in the table.
Line-ups
Newport
- 1Day
- 19NelsonSubstituted forWilliamsat 88'minutes
- 4JonesBooked at 72mins
- 25O'Brien
- 18Pipe
- 38Rose
- 23Flynn
- 3Butler
- 16SheehanSubstituted forGordonat 75'minutes
- 40Bird
- 9ReidSubstituted forSamuelat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Barnum-Bobb
- 15Samuel
- 20Owen-Evans
- 28Demetriou
- 30Bittner
- 41Williams
- 42Gordon
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 5Pearson
- 28GunningBooked at 77mins
- 22CollinsBooked at 7mins
- 12Mills
- 35Jones
- 8Disley
- 3Andrew
- 18Bolarinwa
- 33AsanteSubstituted forYussufat 63'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 29DysonBooked at 19minsSubstituted forVernonat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Davies
- 20Boyce
- 21Vernon
- 26Comley
- 27Yussuf
- 31Clements
- 32Osborne
- Referee:
- John Busby
- Attendance:
- 1,868
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newport County 0, Grimsby Town 0.
Attempt missed. Mitch Rose (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Dan Butler (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tom Bolarinwa (Grimsby Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Aaron Williams replaces Sid Nelson.
Attempt blocked. Michael Flynn (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Sid Nelson (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adi Yussuf (Grimsby Town).
Attempt blocked. Dan Butler (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Scott Vernon.
Booking
Gavin Gunning (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alex Samuel (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gavin Gunning (Grimsby Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Jaanai Gordon replaces Josh Sheehan.
Darren Jones (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adi Yussuf (Grimsby Town).
Booking
Adi Yussuf (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Darren Jones (Newport County) is shown the yellow card.
Michael Flynn (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Jones (Grimsby Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Alex Samuel replaces Craig Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Scott Vernon replaces Callum Dyson.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Adi Yussuf replaces Akwasi Asante.
Attempt missed. Gavin Gunning (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Sid Nelson.
Sid Nelson (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Akwasi Asante (Grimsby Town).
Delay in match Mark O'Brien (Newport County) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Sam Jones (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Zak Mills (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Dan Butler (Newport County).
Tom Bolarinwa (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Josh Sheehan (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Second Half
Second Half begins Newport County 0, Grimsby Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Newport County 0, Grimsby Town 0.
Hand ball by David Pipe (Newport County).
Foul by Ryan Bird (Newport County).
Gavin Gunning (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Callum Dyson (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.