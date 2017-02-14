League Two
Stevenage19:45Cheltenham
Venue: Lamex Stadium

Stevenage v Cheltenham Town

    Match report to follow.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Doncaster3019652463
    2Plymouth2919371860
    3Carlisle3013134952
    4Luton30131071549
    5Exeter30153121648
    6Portsmouth2914691448
    7Mansfield3012108746
    8Wycombe291379246
    9Colchester291289844
    10Stevenage3013314042
    11Blackpool29101181441
    12Barnet3010119-341
    13Grimsby3011712-340
    14Cambridge2911612239
    15Morecambe2811512-838
    16Yeovil3091011-537
    17Crawley2910613-1036
    18Crewe3071112-1232
    19Hartlepool3071013-1531
    20Cheltenham3061113-1129
    21Accrington287813-1129
    22Notts County308517-2229
    23Leyton Orient307518-1526
    24Newport295915-1424
    View full League Two table

    Top Stories

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    CAMP

    Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
    CAMP

    Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired