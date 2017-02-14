Stevenage v Cheltenham Town
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Doncaster
|30
|19
|6
|5
|59
|35
|24
|63
|2
|Plymouth
|29
|19
|3
|7
|48
|30
|18
|60
|3
|Carlisle
|30
|13
|13
|4
|52
|43
|9
|52
|4
|Luton
|30
|13
|10
|7
|44
|29
|15
|49
|5
|Exeter
|30
|15
|3
|12
|48
|32
|16
|48
|6
|Portsmouth
|29
|14
|6
|9
|42
|28
|14
|48
|7
|Mansfield
|30
|12
|10
|8
|37
|30
|7
|46
|8
|Wycombe
|29
|13
|7
|9
|37
|35
|2
|46
|9
|Colchester
|29
|12
|8
|9
|44
|36
|8
|44
|10
|Stevenage
|30
|13
|3
|14
|47
|47
|0
|42
|11
|Blackpool
|29
|10
|11
|8
|43
|29
|14
|41
|12
|Barnet
|30
|10
|11
|9
|39
|42
|-3
|41
|13
|Grimsby
|30
|11
|7
|12
|36
|39
|-3
|40
|14
|Cambridge
|29
|11
|6
|12
|36
|34
|2
|39
|15
|Morecambe
|28
|11
|5
|12
|36
|44
|-8
|38
|16
|Yeovil
|30
|9
|10
|11
|32
|37
|-5
|37
|17
|Crawley
|29
|10
|6
|13
|34
|44
|-10
|36
|18
|Crewe
|30
|7
|11
|12
|31
|43
|-12
|32
|19
|Hartlepool
|30
|7
|10
|13
|37
|52
|-15
|31
|20
|Cheltenham
|30
|6
|11
|13
|33
|44
|-11
|29
|21
|Accrington
|28
|7
|8
|13
|26
|37
|-11
|29
|22
|Notts County
|30
|8
|5
|17
|32
|54
|-22
|29
|23
|Leyton Orient
|30
|7
|5
|18
|30
|45
|-15
|26
|24
|Newport
|29
|5
|9
|15
|33
|47
|-14
|24
