Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Hope Akpan (right) protested against the disallowed goal with Blackburn team-mate Danny Graham

Blackburn midfielder Hope Akpan was sent off for pushing referee Scott Duncan as the visitors lost at promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday.

Vincent Sasso volleyed the Owls ahead before Danny Graham's header went in off Sam Hutchinson to put Rovers level.

Defender Sasso rose highest to head the hosts back ahead, but Blackburn went close when Marvin Emnes struck the bar.

In the closing stages, Akpan had a goal disallowed for handball and was given a straight red for his excessive protest.

The 25-year-old appeared to raise his arms to referee Duncan, prompting the official to dismiss the Rovers midfielder without hesitation.

Wednesday remain sixth in the Championship, but now have a four-point cushion in the final play-off place, while Blackburn are down to second-bottom.

Ross Wallace had already hit the bar with a free-kick before Sasso opened the scoring, the French defender netting his first league goals since November 2013.

Owen Coyle's side suffered a blow when Sam Gallagher was stretchered off after being caught by Hutchinson prior to half-time.

Before Emnes struck the underside of the crossbar, both he and Liam Feeney were denied by excellent saves from home goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

  • 1Westwood
  • 32Hunt
  • 39Sasso
  • 12Loovens
  • 43FoxSubstituted forForestieriat 45'minutes
  • 33Wallace
  • 23HutchinsonBooked at 33minsSubstituted forJonesat 73'minutes
  • 41BannanBooked at 45mins
  • 9ReachBooked at 89mins
  • 11WinnallSubstituted forFletcherat 56'minutes
  • 17Rhodes

Substitutes

  • 2Wildsmith
  • 3Jones
  • 6Fletcher
  • 7Abdi
  • 10McManaman
  • 16Palmer
  • 45Forestieri

Blackburn

  • 1Steele
  • 6Lowe
  • 26Lenihan
  • 14Mulgrew
  • 5Williams
  • 28MahoneySubstituted forFeeneyat 72'minutes
  • 23GuthrieSubstituted forEmnesat 65'minutes
  • 21AkpanBooked at 86mins
  • 31BennettBooked at 90mins
  • 12Graham
  • 19GallagherSubstituted forConwayat 37'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Feeney
  • 17Emnes
  • 24Nyambe
  • 27Tomlinson
  • 30Brown
  • 32Conway
  • 33Raya
Referee:
Scott Duncan
Attendance:
24,603

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff WedAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Blackburn Rovers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Blackburn Rovers 1.

Attempt saved. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Rhodes with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Marvin Emnes (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Jones (Sheffield Wednesday).

Booking

Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers).

Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Fletcher.

Foul by Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers).

Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marvin Emnes (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday).

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Craig Conway.

Foul by Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Dismissal

Hope Akpan (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Hand ball by Hope Akpan (Blackburn Rovers).

Marvin Emnes (Blackburn Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Elliott Bennett.

Attempt saved. Liam Feeney (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Derrick Williams with a cross.

Attempt saved. Marvin Emnes (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danny Graham with a headed pass.

Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday).

Attempt missed. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan.

Attempt saved. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross Wallace.

Attempt missed. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Steven Fletcher.

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Liam Feeney tries a through ball, but Marvin Emnes is caught offside.

Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Barry Bannan tries a through ball, but Fernando Forestieri is caught offside.

Foul by Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers).

Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Jack Hunt.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. David Jones replaces Sam Hutchinson because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Liam Feeney replaces Connor Mahoney.

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Connor Mahoney.

Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Glenn Loovens (Sheffield Wednesday).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Newcastle3121373566
2Brighton3119842665
3Huddersfield311948761
4Reading321868660
5Leeds32183111157
6Sheff Wed3116781055
7Norwich32156111251
8Fulham31131081549
9Barnsley3214711649
10Preston3213910448
11Derby3113810747
12Cardiff3212614-742
13Ipswich32101012-740
14Birmingham32101012-1140
15Brentford3110714-137
16Aston Villa3181211-636
17Nottm Forest3210616-1136
18Wolves319814-435
19QPR319715-1434
20Bristol City319517-432
21Burton318716-1431
22Wigan317816-929
23Blackburn317816-1329
24Rotherham324523-3817
View full Championship table

