Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
Blackburn midfielder Hope Akpan was sent off for pushing referee Scott Duncan as the visitors lost at promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday.
Vincent Sasso volleyed the Owls ahead before Danny Graham's header went in off Sam Hutchinson to put Rovers level.
Defender Sasso rose highest to head the hosts back ahead, but Blackburn went close when Marvin Emnes struck the bar.
In the closing stages, Akpan had a goal disallowed for handball and was given a straight red for his excessive protest.
The 25-year-old appeared to raise his arms to referee Duncan, prompting the official to dismiss the Rovers midfielder without hesitation.
Wednesday remain sixth in the Championship, but now have a four-point cushion in the final play-off place, while Blackburn are down to second-bottom.
Ross Wallace had already hit the bar with a free-kick before Sasso opened the scoring, the French defender netting his first league goals since November 2013.
Owen Coyle's side suffered a blow when Sam Gallagher was stretchered off after being caught by Hutchinson prior to half-time.
Before Emnes struck the underside of the crossbar, both he and Liam Feeney were denied by excellent saves from home goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
- 1Westwood
- 32Hunt
- 39Sasso
- 12Loovens
- 43FoxSubstituted forForestieriat 45'minutes
- 33Wallace
- 23HutchinsonBooked at 33minsSubstituted forJonesat 73'minutes
- 41BannanBooked at 45mins
- 9ReachBooked at 89mins
- 11WinnallSubstituted forFletcherat 56'minutes
- 17Rhodes
Substitutes
- 2Wildsmith
- 3Jones
- 6Fletcher
- 7Abdi
- 10McManaman
- 16Palmer
- 45Forestieri
Blackburn
- 1Steele
- 6Lowe
- 26Lenihan
- 14Mulgrew
- 5Williams
- 28MahoneySubstituted forFeeneyat 72'minutes
- 23GuthrieSubstituted forEmnesat 65'minutes
- 21AkpanBooked at 86mins
- 31BennettBooked at 90mins
- 12Graham
- 19GallagherSubstituted forConwayat 37'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Feeney
- 17Emnes
- 24Nyambe
- 27Tomlinson
- 30Brown
- 32Conway
- 33Raya
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 24,603
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Attempt saved. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Rhodes with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Marvin Emnes (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Jones (Sheffield Wednesday).
Booking
Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers).
Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Fletcher.
Foul by Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers).
Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marvin Emnes (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday).
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Craig Conway.
Foul by Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).
Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dismissal
Hope Akpan (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Hand ball by Hope Akpan (Blackburn Rovers).
Marvin Emnes (Blackburn Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Elliott Bennett.
Attempt saved. Liam Feeney (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Derrick Williams with a cross.
Attempt saved. Marvin Emnes (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danny Graham with a headed pass.
Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt missed. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
Attempt saved. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross Wallace.
Attempt missed. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Steven Fletcher.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Liam Feeney tries a through ball, but Marvin Emnes is caught offside.
Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Barry Bannan tries a through ball, but Fernando Forestieri is caught offside.
Foul by Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers).
Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Jack Hunt.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. David Jones replaces Sam Hutchinson because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Liam Feeney replaces Connor Mahoney.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Connor Mahoney.
Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Glenn Loovens (Sheffield Wednesday).