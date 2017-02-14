Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Hope Akpan (right) protested against the disallowed goal with Blackburn team-mate Danny Graham

Blackburn midfielder Hope Akpan was sent off for pushing referee Scott Duncan as the visitors lost at promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday.

Vincent Sasso volleyed the Owls ahead before Danny Graham's header went in off Sam Hutchinson to put Rovers level.

Defender Sasso rose highest to head the hosts back ahead, but Blackburn went close when Marvin Emnes struck the bar.

In the closing stages, Akpan had a goal disallowed for handball and was given a straight red for his excessive protest.

The 25-year-old appeared to raise his arms to referee Duncan, prompting the official to dismiss the Rovers midfielder without hesitation.

Wednesday remain sixth in the Championship, but now have a four-point cushion in the final play-off place, while Blackburn are down to second-bottom.

Ross Wallace had already hit the bar with a free-kick before Sasso opened the scoring, the French defender netting his first league goals since November 2013.

Owen Coyle's side suffered a blow when Sam Gallagher was stretchered off after being caught by Hutchinson prior to half-time.

Before Emnes struck the underside of the crossbar, both he and Liam Feeney were denied by excellent saves from home goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.