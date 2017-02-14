Championship
Norwich2Newcastle2

Norwich City 2-2 Newcastle United

Cameron Jerome (left)
Cameron Jerome had the freedom of the Newcastle area to make it 2-1 after Karl Dawlow's failed attempt to clear a long, bouncing ball forwards

Norwich City and Newcastle United had to settle for a draw after a frantic Championship game at Carrow Road.

Newcastle had led after just 23 seconds thanks to Ayoze Perez's placed effort.

Jacob Murphy's far-post finish made it 1-1 before goalkeeper Karl Darlow gifted Norwich the lead as he scuffed a clearance and Cameron Jerome tucked in.

Matt Ritchie hit the bar for Newcastle before they deservedly levelled through Jamaal Lascelles' sweet finish, keeping them top after Brighton also drew.

The draw saw seventh-placed Norwich slip further behind sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday, who won to move themselves four points clear of Alex Neil's side with a game in hand.

The hosts were stunned when Perez had time and space to tuck in a right-footed shot in the opening minute, and a lively Newcastle could have doubled their lead but John Ruddy saved well from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

A fine throw from keeper Ruddy then led to Norwich levelling from an exquisite team move, with Murphy applying the close-range finish at the far post after Jerome had shown good strength to get to the byline and square the ball.

The former Birmingham and Stoke forward then capitalised on Darlow's howler to score the simplest of his 10 league goals so far this season and the Canaries were on course for what would have been a fifth win in six games.

But the visitors began to dominate after half-time and Matt Richie's shot struck the underside of the crossbar as they controlled possession and created the greater number of chances.

Lascelles' crisp, left-footed effort from the far post after a neat team move was enough to earn the Magpies a point, though they could have won it late on when Jonjo Shelvey scuffed a shot wide and Perez was denied by Ruddy.

Line-ups

Norwich

  • 1Ruddy
  • 2Whittaker
  • 5Martin
  • 15Klose
  • 3DijksBooked at 82mins
  • 27Tettey
  • 8HowsonBooked at 90mins
  • 22Murphy
  • 14HoolahanSubstituted forMurphyat 86'minutes
  • 17WildschutSubstituted forPritchardat 58'minutes
  • 10JeromeSubstituted forLaffertyat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Bassong
  • 19Lafferty
  • 21Pritchard
  • 24Bennett
  • 31Murphy
  • 33McGovern
  • 35Godfrey

Newcastle

  • 26Darlow
  • 22Yedlin
  • 6LascellesBooked at 47mins
  • 2Clark
  • 3Dummett
  • 11RitchieSubstituted forAtsuat 70'minutes
  • 12Shelvey
  • 4ColbackBooked at 27minsSubstituted forDiaméat 54'minutes
  • 20Gouffran
  • 17Pérez
  • 45MitrovicSubstituted forGayleat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Hanley
  • 9Gayle
  • 14Hayden
  • 15Diamé
  • 21Elliot
  • 27Gámez
  • 30Atsu
Referee:
Andy Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamNewcastle
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home8
Away20
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Norwich City 2, Newcastle United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Norwich City 2, Newcastle United 2.

Attempt saved. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Jonny Howson (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Steven Whittaker (Norwich City).

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Christian Atsu.

Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Atsu with a through ball.

Foul by DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United).

Jacob Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Timm Klose.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Josh Murphy replaces Wes Hoolahan.

Offside, Newcastle United. Jamaal Lascelles tries a through ball, but Christian Atsu is caught offside.

Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alexander Tettey (Norwich City).

Foul by Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United).

Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Mitchell Dijks (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Norwich City 2, Newcastle United 2. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez with a cross following a set piece situation.

Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alex Pritchard (Norwich City).

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Kyle Lafferty replaces Cameron Jerome.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Dwight Gayle replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Attempt missed. Jacob Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mitchell Dijks.

Attempt saved. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Mitchell Dijks.

Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cameron Jerome (Norwich City).

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Christian Atsu replaces Matt Ritchie.

Attempt missed. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by DeAndre Yedlin with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Diamé.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jonny Howson.

Hand ball by Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City).

Attempt saved. Jacob Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mitchell Dijks with a headed pass.

Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).

Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Jerome.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Alex Pritchard replaces Yanic Wildschut.

Attempt missed. Cameron Jerome (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jonny Howson.

