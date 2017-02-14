Norwich City 2-2 Newcastle United

Cameron Jerome had the freedom of the Newcastle area to make it 2-1 after Karl Dawlow's failed attempt to clear a long, bouncing ball forwards

Norwich City and Newcastle United had to settle for a draw after a frantic Championship game at Carrow Road.

Newcastle had led after just 23 seconds thanks to Ayoze Perez's placed effort.

Jacob Murphy's far-post finish made it 1-1 before goalkeeper Karl Darlow gifted Norwich the lead as he scuffed a clearance and Cameron Jerome tucked in.

Matt Ritchie hit the bar for Newcastle before they deservedly levelled through Jamaal Lascelles' sweet finish, keeping them top after Brighton also drew.

The draw saw seventh-placed Norwich slip further behind sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday, who won to move themselves four points clear of Alex Neil's side with a game in hand.

The hosts were stunned when Perez had time and space to tuck in a right-footed shot in the opening minute, and a lively Newcastle could have doubled their lead but John Ruddy saved well from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

A fine throw from keeper Ruddy then led to Norwich levelling from an exquisite team move, with Murphy applying the close-range finish at the far post after Jerome had shown good strength to get to the byline and square the ball.

The former Birmingham and Stoke forward then capitalised on Darlow's howler to score the simplest of his 10 league goals so far this season and the Canaries were on course for what would have been a fifth win in six games.

But the visitors began to dominate after half-time and Matt Richie's shot struck the underside of the crossbar as they controlled possession and created the greater number of chances.

Lascelles' crisp, left-footed effort from the far post after a neat team move was enough to earn the Magpies a point, though they could have won it late on when Jonjo Shelvey scuffed a shot wide and Perez was denied by Ruddy.