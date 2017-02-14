Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Barnsley 3.
Aston Villa 1-3 Barnsley
Aston Villa's awful start to 2017 continued as Barnsley sent them to a second Championship home defeat in four days.
Tom Bradshaw scored twice with 15-yard shots, one either side of the break, after on-loan Adam Armstrong had fired the Tykes ahead with a penalty.
With Villa 2-0 down, Jonathan Kodjia gave them hope, scoring from a narrow angle just before half-time.
But Bradshaw's second condemned Villa to a seventh defeat in eight games.
Watched by their lowest league home crowd of the season, Villa are still seven points clear of relegation danger despite a defeat that was inflicted by two strikers who were last season scoring their goals for League One clubs, Armstrong for Coventry City and Bradshaw for Walsall.
Barnsley are ninth, six points shy of a play-off place, after their first win - and goals - in three games.
Villa had a lot of early first-half possession and created decent openings, with Henri Lansbury going close three times, while Albert Adomah powered a shot just over and former Barnsley captain Conor Hourihane missed a free header.
But, out of the blue, the game changed on 25 minutes when winger Marley Watkins fell heavily under Jordan Amavi's challenge and striker Armstrong, on loan from Newcastle, confidently converted the resulting penalty to Sam Johnstone's right.
Kodjia twice went close for Villa, either side of Barnsley's Liverpool loanee Ryan Kent having a free-kick tipped away for a corner by home goalkeeper Johnstone.
However, on 43 minutes, Barnsley worked a second goal from the right, with Andy Yiadom flicking on for Bradshaw to clip a neat right-foot finish inside Johnstone's right post.
Villa's response was instant, as they scored just a minute later when Adomah's low ball from the right made it beyond the far post, where Kodjia turned in coolly from a narrow angle.
Barnsley made the game safe when Villa failed to clear their lines from a badly-defended free-kick and Bradshaw drilled a low left-foot finish into Johnstone's bottom right corner.
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 34Johnstone
- 21HuttonSubstituted forBjarnasonat 73'minutes
- 12Chester
- 2Baker
- 23Amavi
- 5LansburySubstituted forGreenat 73'minutes
- 14Hourihane
- 37Adomah
- 40GrealishSubstituted forBacunaat 76'minutes
- 26Kodjia
- 9Hogan
Substitutes
- 6Elphick
- 7Bacuna
- 19Green
- 20Bjarnason
- 22Gardner
- 31Bunn
- 39Davis
Barnsley
- 1Davies
- 17Yiadom
- 4Roberts
- 5MacDonald
- 38ElderSubstituted forJonesat 55'minutes
- 15WatkinsBooked at 30mins
- 10Moncur
- 36James
- 40KentBooked at 60minsSubstituted forR Williamsat 85'minutes
- 32Armstrong
- 20BradshawSubstituted forHammillat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Hammill
- 11Lee
- 13Townsend
- 18Jackson
- 28R Williams
- 29Jones
- 34Hedges
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 26,435
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Barnsley 3.
Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Williams (Barnsley).
Foul by Leandro Bacuna (Aston Villa).
Adam Hammill (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Gethin Jones (Barnsley).
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Angus MacDonald.
Attempt blocked. Leandro Bacuna (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Angus MacDonald (Barnsley).
Attempt missed. Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. James Chester (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andre Green with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Andy Yiadom.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Ryan Williams replaces Ryan Kent.
Attempt missed. Albert Adomah (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Andy Yiadom.
Foul by Leandro Bacuna (Aston Villa).
Adam Hammill (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa).
Andy Yiadom (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Scott Hogan (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leandro Bacuna.
Jordan Amavi (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Kent (Barnsley).
Foul by Leandro Bacuna (Aston Villa).
Adam Armstrong (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Adam Hammill replaces Tom Bradshaw.
Attempt saved. George Moncur (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Leandro Bacuna replaces Jack Grealish.
Offside, Aston Villa. Andre Green tries a through ball, but Scott Hogan is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Andre Green (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Gethin Jones.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marley Watkins (Barnsley) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Andre Green replaces Henri Lansbury.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Birkir Bjarnason replaces Alan Hutton.
Attempt missed. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Scott Hogan.
Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew James (Barnsley).
Hand ball by Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa).