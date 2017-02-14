Aston Villa 1-3 Barnsley

Former Walsall forward Tom Bradshaw has now scored seven goals for Barnsley this season

Aston Villa's awful start to 2017 continued as Barnsley sent them to a second Championship home defeat in four days.

Tom Bradshaw scored twice with 15-yard shots, one either side of the break, after on-loan Adam Armstrong had fired the Tykes ahead with a penalty.

With Villa 2-0 down, Jonathan Kodjia gave them hope, scoring from a narrow angle just before half-time.

But Bradshaw's second condemned Villa to a seventh defeat in eight games.

Watched by their lowest league home crowd of the season, Villa are still seven points clear of relegation danger despite a defeat that was inflicted by two strikers who were last season scoring their goals for League One clubs, Armstrong for Coventry City and Bradshaw for Walsall.

Barnsley are ninth, six points shy of a play-off place, after their first win - and goals - in three games.

Villa had a lot of early first-half possession and created decent openings, with Henri Lansbury going close three times, while Albert Adomah powered a shot just over and former Barnsley captain Conor Hourihane missed a free header.

But, out of the blue, the game changed on 25 minutes when winger Marley Watkins fell heavily under Jordan Amavi's challenge and striker Armstrong, on loan from Newcastle, confidently converted the resulting penalty to Sam Johnstone's right.

Kodjia twice went close for Villa, either side of Barnsley's Liverpool loanee Ryan Kent having a free-kick tipped away for a corner by home goalkeeper Johnstone.

However, on 43 minutes, Barnsley worked a second goal from the right, with Andy Yiadom flicking on for Bradshaw to clip a neat right-foot finish inside Johnstone's right post.

Villa's response was instant, as they scored just a minute later when Adomah's low ball from the right made it beyond the far post, where Kodjia turned in coolly from a narrow angle.

Barnsley made the game safe when Villa failed to clear their lines from a badly-defended free-kick and Bradshaw drilled a low left-foot finish into Johnstone's bottom right corner.