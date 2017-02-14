Match ends, Derby County 3, Cardiff City 4.
Derby County 3-4 Cardiff City
Cardiff City fought back from 2-0 down to claim a stunning win at Derby County, damaging the Rams' Championship play-off hopes.
The hosts were 2-0 up after just 17 minutes thanks to goals from Julien de Sart and Darren Bent.
Kadeem Harris scored either side of half-time to bring the visitors level, and Craig Noone put them ahead with a fine curling effort.
Bent's header made it 3-3 but Ralls' injury-time penalty won it for Cardiff.
Victory lifts Neil Warnock's side up to 12th in the Championship table, just one place and five points behind Derby, who fall to 11th and are now eight points adrift of the top six.
Steve McClaren's men had recovered from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at home to Bristol City on Saturday, but on this occasion it was the Rams who were on the receiving end of a dramatic turnaround.
Derby looked in total control when De Sart struck on the rebound and Bent converted from Tom Ince's pass to put the home side 2-0 up.
But four minutes before the interval, Harris gave Cardiff hope when his deflected strike looped over Scott Carson in the home goal.
Harris then scored less than two minutes after the restart as he pounced on a loose ball in the penalty area.
Cardiff led for the first time when Noone skilfully found the top corner from the edge of the box, but Bent appeared to have salvaged a point for Derby when he rose higher than Sean Morrison to head in.
However, there was a final twist in added time as Bluebirds substitute Rhys Healey was tripped by Alex Pearce, allowing Ralls to calmly stroke his penalty into the bottom corner.
Line-ups
Derby
- 1Carson
- 12BairdSubstituted forRussellat 66'minutes
- 6Keogh
- 16Pearce
- 29Olsson
- 19HughesSubstituted forNugentat 66'minutes
- 17de Sart
- 18ButterfieldSubstituted forBlackmanat 90+2'minutes
- 10Ince
- 11Bent
- 8Anya
Substitutes
- 2Christie
- 5Shackell
- 7Russell
- 15Johnson
- 22Blackman
- 28Nugent
- 35Mitchell
Cardiff
- 1McGregor
- 16Connolly
- 4Morrison
- 14Bamba
- 6Richards
- 15HalfordSubstituted forHealeyat 80'minutes
- 11NooneSubstituted forHoilettat 85'minutes
- 17Gunnarsson
- 8Ralls
- 24K HarrisSubstituted forJohnat 89'minutes
- 26Zohore
Substitutes
- 3Bennett
- 7Whittingham
- 12John
- 28Murphy
- 31M Harris
- 33Hoilett
- 37Healey
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 26,541
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Derby County 3, Cardiff City 4.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Alex Pearce.
Darren Bent (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).
Darren Bent (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jazz Richards (Cardiff City).
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Nick Blackman replaces Jacob Butterfield.
Goal!
Goal! Derby County 3, Cardiff City 4. Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Alex Pearce (Derby County) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Cardiff City. Rhys Healey draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Declan John replaces Kadeem Harris.
Attempt blocked. David Nugent (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Richard Keogh with a headed pass.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Matthew Connolly.
David Nugent (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City).
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Junior Hoilett replaces Craig Noone.
Attempt blocked. Julien de Sart (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Johnny Russell (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Connolly (Cardiff City).
Alex Pearce (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).
Foul by Tom Ince (Derby County).
Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Rhys Healey replaces Greg Halford.
Delay in match Jazz Richards (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Derby County 3, Cardiff City 3. Darren Bent (Derby County) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Markus Olsson with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Julien de Sart (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Butterfield.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Greg Halford (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
Jacob Butterfield (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Greg Halford (Cardiff City).
Attempt missed. Alex Pearce (Derby County) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jacob Butterfield with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Craig Noone.
Attempt missed. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson.
Jacob Butterfield (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. David Nugent replaces Will Hughes.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Johnny Russell replaces Chris Baird.