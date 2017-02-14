Derby County 3-4 Cardiff City

Kadeem Harris (left) celebrates his equaliser with fellow Cardiff goalscorer Craig Noone

Cardiff City fought back from 2-0 down to claim a stunning win at Derby County, damaging the Rams' Championship play-off hopes.

The hosts were 2-0 up after just 17 minutes thanks to goals from Julien de Sart and Darren Bent.

Kadeem Harris scored either side of half-time to bring the visitors level, and Craig Noone put them ahead with a fine curling effort.

Bent's header made it 3-3 but Ralls' injury-time penalty won it for Cardiff.

Victory lifts Neil Warnock's side up to 12th in the Championship table, just one place and five points behind Derby, who fall to 11th and are now eight points adrift of the top six.

Steve McClaren's men had recovered from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at home to Bristol City on Saturday, but on this occasion it was the Rams who were on the receiving end of a dramatic turnaround.

Julien de Sart, who is on loan from Middlesbrough, celebrates scoring Derby's opener

Derby looked in total control when De Sart struck on the rebound and Bent converted from Tom Ince's pass to put the home side 2-0 up.

But four minutes before the interval, Harris gave Cardiff hope when his deflected strike looped over Scott Carson in the home goal.

Harris then scored less than two minutes after the restart as he pounced on a loose ball in the penalty area.

Cardiff led for the first time when Noone skilfully found the top corner from the edge of the box, but Bent appeared to have salvaged a point for Derby when he rose higher than Sean Morrison to head in.

However, there was a final twist in added time as Bluebirds substitute Rhys Healey was tripped by Alex Pearce, allowing Ralls to calmly stroke his penalty into the bottom corner.