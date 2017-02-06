Afcon 2017: Egypt coach Hector Cuper fully backed by EFA

Egypt coach Hector Cuper has led the team back on to the international stage

Egypt coach Hector Cuper has been assured he has the full support of the Egyptian Football Association after losing the Africa Cup of Nations final.

The Pharaohs were beaten 2-1 by Cameroon on Sunday.

"He will stay as head coach, we like what he is doing with the team," said EFA president Hany Abo Rida.

"We are in a good place in World Cup qualification and we dream we can reach the tournament in Russia in 2018. We all support him."

Egypt are top of Group E after two games and Cuper has already instilled in his team what is required to reach a major tournament.

By taking the Pharaohs to the Nations Cup in Gabon he ended a six-year absence from the finals.

There is no room for talking about ending Cuper's contract Hany Abo Rida EFA president

That he failed to win a record-extending eighth African championship has hurt the Argentine, who has suffered defeat in five finals during his career.

As Valencia coach he was beaten in two Champions League finals, while at Mallorca he lost the King's Cup to Barcelona and the Cup Winners' Cup to Lazio.

During a stint with Aris Thessalonika, he also lost to Panathinaikos in the Greek Cup final.

After the latest defeat on Sunday he said: "I don't want to say I'm used to losing another final, it's one more for me, but the point is that I wanted to win this one.

"The sadness I have isn't because I lost another final, it's because there was so much hope, especially among Egyptians.

"I'm sorry that we couldn't give happiness to Egyptians because I imagine that there was a lot of expectation among them.

"I'm sorry for the players, who put in so much effort. We have finished this competition with a defeat but they did well."

The 61-year-old has, however, restored pride in Egyptian football after some very difficult years in which the sport in the country has been blighted by fans' violence, supporter bans and the effects of political tension in the country.

Cuper took the job in March 2015, replacing Shawki Gharib, and the EFA is pleased with his results.

"He has done his best since he took charge and he has helped us build a new team," added Rida. "There is no room for talking about ending Cuper's contract."