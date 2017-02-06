Crusaders and Linfield chasing County Antrim Shield win in Showgrounds decider

Jimmy Callacher and Jordan Owens vie for possession during Linfield's win over Crusaders on 31 December

Crusaders and Linfield will aim to secure the first piece of silverware on offer this season when they contest the delayed County Antrim Shield decider.

Linfield's last senior trophy success came in the 2014 Shield final against the Crues at Ballymena Showgrounds, where the teams will meet on Tuesday.

"Linfield haven't won a trophy in a few years so they'll be keen to put that right," said Crues boss Stephen Baxter.

"We want to get our first trophy of the season on board. It's a big game."

"Both teams have been evenly matched in the last year or two, with very little separating them, just the odd goal here or there," added Baxter.

The Crues lie seven points ahead of Linfield in the race for the Irish League title as they target a third consecutive championship triumph.

Baxter's side hope to bridge a seven-year gap since they last lifted the Shield.

The sides drew 0-0 in their first two Premiership meetings of the campaign, but Linfield came out on top 2-1 at Seaview on New Year's Eve.

The Shield final had initially been scheduled to be staged at the champions' north Belfast home on 24 January but was postponed and switched to a neutral venue following an appeal by Linfield.

"We have put a run of good results together but it will be about which team turns up on the night and which team wants it more," said Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew.

"Crusaders have proved they are the best team in the country and the team to beat over the past few years - they have provided the benchmark.

"But form goes out the window in a match like this. It's a one-off game with both teams out to pick up the silverware."

Linfield reached two cup finals last season, losing both - 3-2 to Ballymena United in the Shield final and 2-0 to Glenavon in the Irish Cup showpiece decider.