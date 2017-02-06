Macaulay Langstaff: Gateshead sign striker from Billingham Synthonia

Macaulay Langstaff
Macaulay Langstaff will remain with Billingham Synthonia for the rest of the season

Gateshead have signed striker Macaulay Langstaff from Northern League Division One side Billingham Synthonia on a one-and-a-half year deal.

The Tynesiders trialled the 20-year-old forward in a friendly against Kilmarnock, having scored 31 goals in 46 games for Synners.

Langstaff will return to Synthonia for the remainder of the season.

"My first goal in the summer will be to break into the squad," Langstaff told the club website.

