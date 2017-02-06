Lukasz Fabianski: Swansea must take positives from Man City defeat

Swansea goalkeeper, Lukasz Fabianski, admits he might have done better to stop Gabriel Jesus' late winner

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski believes Swansea City are moving in the right direction despite defeat at Manchester City.

Swansea suffered heartbreak as a late second goal from Gabriel Jesus handed the hosts all three points.

Fabianksi was keen to dwell on the positives with Paul Clement's side a point above the Premier League relegation zone.

"It should give us confidence moving forward," said Fabianski.

"Especially coming to a team like Manchester City, away from home, and basically being the team that dictates what happens on the pitch. It's a very positive sign.

"With a bit more luck and a better save we could have got a point here. It shows we have improved defensively.

Media playback is not supported on this device Man City 2-1 Swansea City: Clement says Swans should have come away with point

"I think we can all see and get the feeling that there is something very positive happening and we just have to build on that. "

For Fabianski there was added frustration he had not done better to stop Jesus' added-time winner at the Etihad Stadium.

The Poland international blocked the initial header, but the Brazilian forward was able to tap the rebound home, leaving Fabianski slightly regretful.

"Obviously when you get a touch on the ball, in the back of your head you think maybe you should have done better," Fabianski added.

"It was close range and it was a bouncing ball which is not always best for the goalie, but maybe I got caught a bit between catching it and trying to palm it away. It is frustrating.

"It is very hard to take especially after a good performance in the second-half."

An upturn in results and performances since manager Clement's arrival has seen the scrap at the bottom of the Premier League tighten up with just two points now separating the bottom six clubs.

Swansea face ailing defending champions Leicester City at the Liberty Stadium in a vital game next Sunday.

Claudio Ranieri's side are level on points with Swansea just outside the bottom three, having failed to win a league game in 2017.