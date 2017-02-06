Notts County Ladies: HMRC winding-up petition adjourned for 49 days

Notts County Ladies play their home matches at the club's Meadow Lane ground

A winding-up petition against Women's Super League One club Notts County Ladies has been adjourned for 49 days.

Notts appeared in court on Monday over debts with Revenue & Customs, after a document posted on the Companies House website on 13 December had suggested the ladies team could be dissolved.

New owner Alan Hardy, who completed his takeover of the club on 11 January, attended Monday morning's hearing.

The Lady Pies finished sixth in the English top flight last season.

Local businessman Hardy posted on Twitter on Monday: "Given 49 days grace! Phew! Guess the sleepless nights start all over again."

The men's team had faced two winding-up petitions in 2016 but, following Hardy's purchase of the club from Ray Trew, they had their transfer embargo lifted.

Formed in 2013 when Lincoln Ladies relocated to Nottingham, Notts' ladies squad currently includes England internationals Laura Bassett, Jess Clarke, Carly Telford, Jo Potter, Jade Moore and Rachel Williams.

Managed by Rick Passmoor, they appeared in two domestic cup finals in 2015, including facing Chelsea in the first Women's FA Cup final to be held at Wembley.

They are due to take part in the 2017 WSL Spring Series, which - for top-flight sides - begins in April.