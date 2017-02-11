Match ends, FC Ingolstadt 04 0, FC Bayern München 2.
FC Ingolstadt 0-2 Bayern Munich
Arturo Vidal and Arjen Robben scored late goals as Bayern Munich won at Ingolstadt and moved seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.
Robert Lewandowski had a shot cleared off the line and then hit the post.
But Vidal turned in Thomas Muller's cross in the 90th minute, before Robben thumped a second in stoppage time.
Bayern, who host Arsenal in a Champions League last-16 first-leg match on Tuesday, extended their league lead as RB Leipzig lost 3-0 at home to Hamburg.
Saturday's match was Bayern's first since captain Philipp Lahm made his surprise announcement that he would be retiring at the end of this season.
They remain on course to send him off with a treble of Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup - but were unconvincing for much of the afternoon.
Both Mats Hummels and Lewandowski were unable to convert early chances, before the Poland international ran on to Xabi Alonso's through pass and chipped keeper Martin Hansen, only for Marvin Matip - brother of Liverpool defender Joel - to clear off the line.
Muller was denied by Florent Hadergjonaj's goalline clearance early in the second half, and Lewandowski swerved a shot against the post before the two late goals turned one point into three.
RB Leipzig, in second, seemed to be the only team who could challenge Bayern for the title, but they fell to a fourth defeat in seven Bundesliga matches as Hamburg boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation.
Defender Kyriakos Papadopoulos headed in the opener against his former club, before Brazilian Walace added a near-identical second. Aaron Hunt wrapped up victory with his 50th Bundesliga goal.
That lifted Hamburg out of the relegation play-off place, into which dropped Werder Bremen, who were beaten 1-0 at home by Borussia Monchengladbach.
Third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund, in fourth, also lost. Javier Hernandez, the former Manchester United striker, scored twice for mid-table Bayer Leverkusen as they beat Eintracht 3-0 - with his first goal a clinical finish from seven yards, and his second a sublime volley.
The biggest upset of the day, though, was Dortmund's 2-1 defeat at Darmstadt, who had collected just one point from their previous 11 league matches. Terrence Boyd and Antonio Colak scored to give Darmstadt boss Torsten Frings victory over a club he used to play for.
Line-ups
FC Ingolstadt
- 35Hansen
- 34Matip
- 32Tisserand
- 18BrégerieBooked at 73mins
- 33Hadergjonaj
- 36Cohen
- 6Morales
- 29Suttner
- 10GroßBooked at 76minsSubstituted forLexat 79'minutes
- 7LeckieSubstituted forJungat 89'minutes
- 11LezcanoSubstituted forHinterseerat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Nyland
- 3Jung
- 8de Oliveira Bernardo
- 13Leipertz
- 14Lex
- 16Hinterseer
- 28Levels
Bayern Mun
- 1Neuer
- 21LahmSubstituted forRafinhaat 80'minutes
- 8Javi Martínez
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 32KimmichSubstituted forRobbenat 74'minutes
- 14AlonsoSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 65'minutes
- 23Vidal
- 25Müller
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 9LewandowskiBooked at 73mins
Substitutes
- 10Robben
- 11Douglas Costa
- 13Rafinha
- 18Bernat
- 26Ulreich
- 29Coman
- 35Renato Sanches
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
- Attendance:
- 15,200
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Ingolstadt 04 0, FC Bayern München 2.
Attempt missed. Stefan Lex (FC Ingolstadt 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lukas Hinterseer.
Goal!
Goal! FC Ingolstadt 04 0, FC Bayern München 2. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Douglas Costa.
Goal!
Goal! FC Ingolstadt 04 0, FC Bayern München 1. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Ingolstadt 04. Anthony Jung replaces Mathew Leckie.
Attempt missed. Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lukas Hinterseer (FC Ingolstadt 04).
Foul by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).
Lukas Hinterseer (FC Ingolstadt 04) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Florent Hadergjonaj.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Corner, FC Ingolstadt 04. Conceded by Arturo Vidal.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces Philipp Lahm.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Ingolstadt 04. Stefan Lex replaces Pascal Groß.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Pascal Groß (FC Ingolstadt 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Arjen Robben with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Pascal Groß (FC Ingolstadt 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Philipp Lahm (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pascal Groß (FC Ingolstadt 04).
Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).
Alfredo Morales (FC Ingolstadt 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Ingolstadt 04. Lukas Hinterseer replaces Darío Lezcano.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Arjen Robben replaces Joshua Kimmich.
Booking
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Romain Brégerie (FC Ingolstadt 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Romain Brégerie (FC Ingolstadt 04).
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Romain Brégerie (FC Ingolstadt 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Thiago Alcántara tries a through ball, but Douglas Costa is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Douglas Costa replaces Xabi Alonso.
Foul by Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München).
Markus Suttner (FC Ingolstadt 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Marvin Matip (FC Ingolstadt 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.