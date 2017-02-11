Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Alaves 0-6 Barcelona
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both scored as Barcelona moved top of La Liga by thrashing Alaves.
Suarez turned in the opener for the visitors from Aleix Vidal's drilled cross, before Neymar tapped in the second from close range.
Barca turned on the style in the second half with four goals in the space of nine minutes, as Messi stroked in the third before Alexis' own goal.
Ivan Rakitic smashed home from inside the area and Suarez added the sixth.
These two sides will meet again on Saturday, 27 May in the final of the Copa del Rey after Barca got past Atletico Madrid and Alaves edged through against Celta Vigo.
The visitors dominated this match and fully deserved their win with 70% possession, as well as scoring with six of their nine shots on target.
Uruguay forward Suarez was on the scoresheet again and now has 18 goals this season, making him the league's top marksman, one ahead of team-mate Messi.
Luis Enrique's side have played three games more than rivals Real Madrid, who can regain top spot if they beat Osasuna (kick-off 19:45 GMT).
Line-ups
Alavés
- 1Pacheco
- 22Martín Vigaray
- 5Laguardia
- 4Ruano Delgado
- 15Hernández
- 25KataiSubstituted forRomeroat 57'minutes
- 6Llorente
- 16Torres
- 7Sobrino
- 9Santos
- 23KrsticicSubstituted forFemenía Farat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3García
- 8Camarasa
- 10Romero
- 13Ortolá
- 19García Sánchez
- 20Silva Acosta
- 21Femenía Far
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 22Vidal
- 23UmtitiBooked at 6minsSubstituted forAlbaat 66'minutes
- 24Mathieu
- 19Digne
- 4RakiticBooked at 61mins
- 5BusquetsBooked at 59minsSubstituted forIniestaat 64'minutes
- 21André GomesSubstituted forSergiat 72'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9L Suárez
- 11Neymar
Substitutes
- 6D Suárez
- 8Iniesta
- 13Cillessen
- 17Alcácer
- 18Alba
- 20Sergi
- 28Aleñá
- Referee:
- Carlos Clos Gómez
- Attendance:
- 19,840
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Luis Suárez (Barcelona) because of an injury.
Delay in match Daniel Torres (Alavés) because of an injury.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Daniel Torres (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Barcelona. Luis Suárez tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.
Foul by Lucas Digne (Barcelona).
Óscar Romero (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Sergi Roberto replaces André Gomes.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rubén Sobrino (Alavés).
Goal!
Goal! Alavés 0, Barcelona 6. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Jordi Alba replaces Samuel Umtiti.
Goal!
Goal! Alavés 0, Barcelona 5. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Attempt saved. Rubén Sobrino (Alavés) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Óscar Romero.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta replaces Sergio Busquets.
Goal!
Own Goal by Alexis, Alavés. Alavés 0, Barcelona 4.
Attempt saved. Óscar Romero (Alavés) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiko Femenía.
Booking
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Theo Hernández (Alavés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Alavés 0, Barcelona 3. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexis (Alavés).
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Óscar Romero replaces Aleksandar Katai.
Offside, Barcelona. Jeremy Mathieu tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Katai (Alavés) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rubén Sobrino.
Attempt missed. Christian Santos (Alavés) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandar Katai with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Aleix Vidal.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Theo Hernández.
Attempt blocked. Aleix Vidal (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Vigaray.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Víctor Laguardia.
Attempt missed. Christian Santos (Alavés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross.