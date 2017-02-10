Bordeaux 0-3 Paris Saint Germain

Edinson Cavani has now scored 78 league goals for PSG - the same number he managed for previous club Napoli

Paris St-Germain moved level on points with Ligue 1 leaders Monaco as two goals from Edinson Cavani helped them to a 3-0 win in Bordeaux.

PSG, who have won the French league for the past four years, went ahead when Cavani volleyed in.

Angel di Maria then slotted in a second before crossing for Cavani to convert after the break.

Monaco, who last won the title in 2000, host Metz on Saturday evening and now lead by goal difference.

PSG face Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday evening.