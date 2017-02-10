Match ends, Bordeaux 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.
Bordeaux 0-3 Paris Saint Germain
Paris St-Germain moved level on points with Ligue 1 leaders Monaco as two goals from Edinson Cavani helped them to a 3-0 win in Bordeaux.
PSG, who have won the French league for the past four years, went ahead when Cavani volleyed in.
Angel di Maria then slotted in a second before crossing for Cavani to convert after the break.
Monaco, who last won the title in 2000, host Metz on Saturday evening and now lead by goal difference.
PSG face Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday evening.
Line-ups
Bordeaux
- 16Carrasso
- 2Gajic
- 4Jovanovic
- 5Pallois
- 20Sabaly
- 18PlasilSubstituted forVadaat 66'minutes
- 14Toulalan
- 13Sankhare
- 25Silva de OliveiraSubstituted forLabordeat 78'minutes
- 9Rolan
- 7MenezSubstituted forKamanoat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Contento
- 8Arambarri
- 11Kamano
- 21Pellenard
- 23Vada
- 24Laborde
- 30Prior
Paris St G
- 1Trapp
- 12Meunier
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 20Kurzawa
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forNkunkuat 60'minutes
- 8MottaBooked at 21mins
- 25Rabiot
- 7Lucas Moura
- 9CavaniSubstituted forBen Arfaat 72'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDraxlerat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Matuidi
- 16Areola
- 17Maxwell
- 19Aurier
- 21Ben Arfa
- 23Draxler
- 24Nkunku
- Referee:
- Nicolas Rainville
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bordeaux 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.
Attempt missed. Jérémy Toulalan (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valentin Vada.
Attempt blocked. Younousse Sankhare (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gaetan Laborde.
Attempt missed. Diego Rolan (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gaetan Laborde.
Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Younousse Sankhare (Bordeaux).
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).
Jérémy Toulalan (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Francois Kamano (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentin Vada.
Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Thiago Motta.
Offside, Bordeaux. Vukasin Jovanovic tries a through ball, but Gaetan Laborde is caught offside.
Hand ball by Hatem Ben Arfa (Paris Saint Germain).
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Gaetan Laborde replaces Malcom.
Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Lucas Moura.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lucas Moura tries a through ball, but Julian Draxler is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Milan Gajic (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Diego Rolan.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Hatem Ben Arfa replaces Edinson Cavani.
Attempt missed. Younousse Sankhare (Bordeaux) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Milan Gajic.
Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Layvin Kurzawa.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku tries a through ball, but Lucas Moura is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolas Pallois.
Attempt saved. Valentin Vada (Bordeaux) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Francois Kamano.
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Valentin Vada replaces Jaroslav Plasil.
Attempt saved. Diego Rolan (Bordeaux) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Milan Gajic with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Ángel Di María.
Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Marco Verratti.
Delay in match Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Francois Kamano replaces Jérémy Menez.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jaroslav Plasil (Bordeaux).
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Diego Rolan.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Vukasin Jovanovic.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jaroslav Plasil (Bordeaux).
Goal!
Goal! Bordeaux 0, Paris Saint Germain 3. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a fast break.
Foul by Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain).
Jaroslav Plasil (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the right wing.