French Ligue 1
Bordeaux0Paris St G3

Bordeaux 0-3 Paris Saint Germain

Edinson Cavani
Edinson Cavani has now scored 78 league goals for PSG - the same number he managed for previous club Napoli

Paris St-Germain moved level on points with Ligue 1 leaders Monaco as two goals from Edinson Cavani helped them to a 3-0 win in Bordeaux.

PSG, who have won the French league for the past four years, went ahead when Cavani volleyed in.

Angel di Maria then slotted in a second before crossing for Cavani to convert after the break.

Monaco, who last won the title in 2000, host Metz on Saturday evening and now lead by goal difference.

PSG face Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Line-ups

Bordeaux

  • 16Carrasso
  • 2Gajic
  • 4Jovanovic
  • 5Pallois
  • 20Sabaly
  • 18PlasilSubstituted forVadaat 66'minutes
  • 14Toulalan
  • 13Sankhare
  • 25Silva de OliveiraSubstituted forLabordeat 78'minutes
  • 9Rolan
  • 7MenezSubstituted forKamanoat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Contento
  • 8Arambarri
  • 11Kamano
  • 21Pellenard
  • 23Vada
  • 24Laborde
  • 30Prior

Paris St G

  • 1Trapp
  • 12Meunier
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forNkunkuat 60'minutes
  • 8MottaBooked at 21mins
  • 25Rabiot
  • 7Lucas Moura
  • 9CavaniSubstituted forBen Arfaat 72'minutes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDraxlerat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Matuidi
  • 16Areola
  • 17Maxwell
  • 19Aurier
  • 21Ben Arfa
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Nkunku
Referee:
Nicolas Rainville

Match Stats

Home TeamBordeauxAway TeamParis St G
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Bordeaux 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bordeaux 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.

Attempt missed. Jérémy Toulalan (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valentin Vada.

Attempt blocked. Younousse Sankhare (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gaetan Laborde.

Attempt missed. Diego Rolan (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gaetan Laborde.

Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Younousse Sankhare (Bordeaux).

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).

Jérémy Toulalan (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Francois Kamano (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentin Vada.

Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Thiago Motta.

Offside, Bordeaux. Vukasin Jovanovic tries a through ball, but Gaetan Laborde is caught offside.

Hand ball by Hatem Ben Arfa (Paris Saint Germain).

Substitution

Substitution, Bordeaux. Gaetan Laborde replaces Malcom.

Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Lucas Moura.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lucas Moura tries a through ball, but Julian Draxler is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Milan Gajic (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Diego Rolan.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Hatem Ben Arfa replaces Edinson Cavani.

Attempt missed. Younousse Sankhare (Bordeaux) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Milan Gajic.

Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Layvin Kurzawa.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku tries a through ball, but Lucas Moura is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolas Pallois.

Attempt saved. Valentin Vada (Bordeaux) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Francois Kamano.

Substitution

Substitution, Bordeaux. Valentin Vada replaces Jaroslav Plasil.

Attempt saved. Diego Rolan (Bordeaux) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Milan Gajic with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Ángel Di María.

Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Marco Verratti.

Delay in match Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Bordeaux. Francois Kamano replaces Jérémy Menez.

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jaroslav Plasil (Bordeaux).

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Diego Rolan.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Vukasin Jovanovic.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jaroslav Plasil (Bordeaux).

Goal!

Goal! Bordeaux 0, Paris Saint Germain 3. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a fast break.

Foul by Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain).

Jaroslav Plasil (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Monaco2417434755
2Paris St G2517443255
3Nice2415722152
4Lyon2313191740
5Saint-Étienne24996736
6Marseille241068336
7Bordeaux25997-236
8Rennes24888-432
9Guingamp24879-131
10Toulouse248610030
11Nancy237610-1127
12Metz238510-1527
13Lille247512-826
14Montpellier246810-926
15Nantes237511-1626
16Caen237412-1525
17Dijon245910-524
18Angers246612-1324
19Bastia235711-822
20Lorient246414-2022
