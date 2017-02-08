Spanish Copa del Rey - 2nd Leg
Alavés1Celta Vigo0

Alaves 1-0 Celta Vigo

Edgar Mendez
Edgar Mendez scored the only goal of the two legs at a packed Mendizorrotza Stadium

Alaves reached the Copa del Rey final for the first time in their 96-year history with victory over Celta Vigo in their semi-final second leg.

Winger Edgar Mendez scored the only goal of the two games when he lifted the ball over keeper Sergio Alvarez and into the net in the 83rd minute.

Former Liverpool player Iago Aspas went close for Celta with a shot tipped away by goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco.

Alaves play Barcelona, who knocked out Atletico Madrid, in the final in May.

They beat Barca 2-1 at the Nou Camp earlier this season and will host Luis Enrique's side on Saturday in La Liga.

Alaves' only other appearance in a major final came in 2001 when they were beaten 5-4 by Liverpool in the Uefa Cup.

"We're going to enjoy tonight and we'll try to go for glory in May but we've already made history," Alaves captain Manu Garcia said.

Line-ups

Alavés

  • 1Pacheco
  • 21Femenía Far
  • 5Laguardia
  • 24FeddalBooked at 39mins
  • 15HernándezBooked at 90mins
  • 6Llorente
  • 19García Sánchez
  • 18ToqueroSubstituted forMéndezat 79'minutesSubstituted forRuano Delgadoat 90+3'minutes
  • 8Camarasa
  • 11GómezSubstituted forMartín Vigarayat 88'minutes
  • 20Silva Acosta

Substitutes

  • 4Ruano Delgado
  • 9Santos
  • 10Romero
  • 13Ortolá
  • 16Torres
  • 17Méndez
  • 22Martín Vigaray

Celta Vigo

  • 1Álvarez
  • 2Mallo
  • 22Cabral
  • 24Roncaglia
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 6Radoja
  • 8Hernández
  • 18WassSubstituted forRossiat 86'minutes
  • 5DíazBooked at 53minsSubstituted forGuidettiat 83'minutes
  • 7BongondaSubstituted forSistoat 74'minutes
  • 10Iago AspasBooked at 39mins

Substitutes

  • 3Fontàs Prat
  • 9Guidetti
  • 11Sisto
  • 16Sánchez Ruiz
  • 20Gómez
  • 25Rossi
  • 27Villar
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
19,307

Match Stats

Home TeamAlavésAway TeamCelta Vigo
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Wednesday 8th February 2017

