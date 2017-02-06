Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

Barcelona are the holders, beating Sevilla in last year's final

Barcelona will be without suspended forward Neymar when they take on Atletico Madrid at the Nou Camp for a place in the Copa del Rey final.

Barca won the first leg 2-1 at the Vicente Calderon, with Neymar shown his third yellow card of the competition.

Atletico midfielder Gabi is banned too.

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique said: "They need to win and score at least twice, so we may see an Atletico who take more risks. My players are experts in big games."

Defender Gerard Pique is fit to play after limping off at the weekend in the 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

The winners of Barca's tie with Atletico will be strong favourites to win the cup, with Alaves and Celta Vigo - who play their second leg on Wednesday - meeting in the other semi-final.