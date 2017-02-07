Paris St-Germain 2-1 Lille

Paris St-Germain have won the last four Ligue 1 titles

Paris St-Germain kept up the pressure on Monaco at the top of Ligue 1 thanks to Lucas Moura's disputed injury-time goal.

Moura appeared to be offside before turning the ball home from close range.

Edinson Cavani had headed them into the lead before a late equaliser from Nicolas de Preville, who was gifted the ball by PSG keeper Alphonse Areola.

The champions remain three points behind leaders Monaco, who beat Montpellier 2-1 earlier in the evening.

Poland centre-back Kamil Glik and highly rated teenager Kylian Mbappe had put them in control before Hilton pulled one back. Monaco ended with 10 men when Jemerson was shown two yellow cards.