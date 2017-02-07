Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Lille 1.
Paris St-Germain 2-1 Lille
Paris St-Germain kept up the pressure on Monaco at the top of Ligue 1 thanks to Lucas Moura's disputed injury-time goal.
Moura appeared to be offside before turning the ball home from close range.
Edinson Cavani had headed them into the lead before a late equaliser from Nicolas de Preville, who was gifted the ball by PSG keeper Alphonse Areola.
The champions remain three points behind leaders Monaco, who beat Montpellier 2-1 earlier in the evening.
Poland centre-back Kamil Glik and highly rated teenager Kylian Mbappe had put them in control before Hilton pulled one back. Monaco ended with 10 men when Jemerson was shown two yellow cards.
Line-ups
Paris St G
- 16Areola
- 19Aurier
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3KimpembeBooked at 60mins
- 17Maxwell
- 8Motta
- 14Matuidi
- 11Di María
- 21Ben ArfaSubstituted forRabiotat 61'minutes
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 65'minutes
- 9Cavani
Substitutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 7Lucas Moura
- 15Ganchinho Guedes
- 20Kurzawa
- 24Nkunku
- 25Rabiot
- 40Descamps
Lille
- 1EnyeamaBooked at 90mins
- 23Soumaoro
- 25Basa
- 18BeriaSubstituted forBissoumaat 82'minutes
- 2CorchiaBooked at 83mins
- 6Amadou
- 8da Silva Rocha
- 15Palmieri
- 9BenziaBooked at 30minsSubstituted forde Previlleat 54'minutes
- 7El Ghazi
- 10KishnaSubstituted forBautheacat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Bautheac
- 12de Preville
- 16Maignan
- 21Bissouma
- 22Alonso
- 26Bahlouli
- 27Sliti
- Referee:
- Francois Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Lille 1.
Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolas de Preville (Lille).
Booking
Vincent Enyeama (Lille) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Lille 1. Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vincent Enyeama.
Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Moura with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Julian Palmieri.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Lille 1. Nicolas de Preville (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Blaise Matuidi tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.
Booking
Sébastien Corchia (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sébastien Corchia (Lille).
Hand ball by Julian Palmieri (Lille).
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Yves Bissouma replaces Franck Beria.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Adrien Rabiot tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolas de Preville (Lille).
Attempt missed. Serge Aurier (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Adama Soumaoro.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Éric Bautheac replaces Ricardo Kishna.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Lille 0. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Anwar El Ghazi (Lille).
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Aurier with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Serge Aurier.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain).
Adama Soumaoro (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Lucas Moura replaces Julian Draxler.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Sébastien Corchia.
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Adrien Rabiot replaces Hatem Ben Arfa.
Booking
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Nicolas de Preville (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Franck Beria.
Hatem Ben Arfa (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.