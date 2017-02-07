Italian Serie A
Roma 4-0 Fiorentina

Edin Dzeko
Former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko is the top scorer in Serie A

Edin Dzeko scored twice as Roma trashed Fiorentina to set a new club record.

The capital club have won their last 14 home games in Serie A, breaking their record which had stood since 1930.

Dzeko, who is now the league's top scorer with 17 goals, opened the scoring before Federico Fazio headed in a second.

Radja Nainggolan turned in Kevin Strootman's cross and Dzeko capitalised on a Davide Astori error to complete the comfortable victory.

Roma, who move up to second, are four points behind leaders Juventus, although they have played a game more than the champions.

Line-ups

Roma

  • 1Szczesny
  • 44Manolas
  • 20Fazio
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 13da Silva Peres
  • 6StrootmanBooked at 18mins
  • 16De RossiBooked at 56minsSubstituted forParedesat 85'minutes
  • 33Palmieri dos Santos
  • 4NainggolanSubstituted forGrenierat 89'minutes
  • 92El ShaarawySubstituted forTottiat 81'minutes
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 3Nunes Jesus
  • 5Paredes
  • 7Grenier
  • 8Perotti
  • 10Totti
  • 11Salah
  • 18Lobont
  • 19Ramses Becker
  • 21Silva Duarte
  • 30Santos da Silva

Fiorentina

  • 12Tatarusanu
  • 6SánchezBooked at 35mins
  • 2RodríguezBooked at 57mins
  • 13Astori
  • 25ChiesaSubstituted forCristóforoat 78'minutes
  • 8Vecino
  • 5Badelj
  • 15OliveraSubstituted forIlicicat 63'minutes
  • 10BernardeschiSubstituted forTelloat 74'minutes
  • 20Valero IglesiasBooked at 41mins
  • 30Babacar

Substitutes

  • 4De Maio
  • 11Toledo
  • 16Tello
  • 18Salcedo
  • 19Cristóforo
  • 24Hagi
  • 27Maistro
  • 31Milic
  • 32Mlakar
  • 40Tomovic
  • 57Sportiello
  • 72Ilicic
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamFiorentina
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home23
Away13
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Roma 4, Fiorentina 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Roma 4, Fiorentina 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Clément Grenier replaces Radja Nainggolan.

Foul by Matías Vecino (Fiorentina).

Federico Fazio (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Bruno Peres (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Francesco Totti.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Leandro Paredes replaces Daniele De Rossi.

Goal!

Goal! Roma 4, Fiorentina 0. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Francesco Totti replaces Stephan El Shaarawy.

Foul by Davide Astori (Fiorentina).

Radja Nainggolan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Emerson (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kostas Manolas with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Sebastián Cristóforo replaces Federico Chiesa.

Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Davide Astori with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Roma 3, Fiorentina 0. Radja Nainggolan (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Strootman following a fast break.

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Cristian Tello replaces Federico Bernardeschi.

Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emerson with a cross following a set piece situation.

Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matías Vecino (Fiorentina).

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Milan Badelj.

Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.

Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Emerson following a corner.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Carlos Sánchez.

Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Strootman.

Josip Ilicic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Emerson (Roma).

Attempt saved. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan with a cross.

Attempt saved. Khouma Babacar (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Milan Badelj.

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Josip Ilicic replaces Maximiliano Olivera.

Offside, Fiorentina. Matías Vecino tries a through ball, but Borja Valero is caught offside.

Radja Nainggolan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Milan Badelj (Fiorentina).

Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina).

Goal!

Goal! Roma 2, Fiorentina 0. Federico Fazio (Roma) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniele De Rossi with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Gonzalo Rodríguez (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gonzalo Rodríguez (Fiorentina).

Tuesday 7th February 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Juventus2218042954
2Roma2316252750
3Napoli2314632948
4Lazio2313461443
5Inter Milan2313371342
6Atalanta2313371142
7Milan221147537
8Fiorentina231076537
9Torino23887732
10Sampdoria23869-330
11Chievo238510-829
12Udinese238510-229
13Bologna22769-1127
14Sassuolo238312-527
15Cagliari238312-1627
16Genoa236710-625
17Empoli235711-1722
18Palermo233515-2314
19Crotone223415-1813
20Pescara231616-319
