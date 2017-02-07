German DFB Cup
Bayern Mun1VfL Wolfsburg0

Bayern Munich 1-0 Wolfsburg

Douglas Costa
Bayern Munich have won three of the past four German Cups, with Wolfsburg the other winners

Bayern Munich reached the German Cup quarter-finals by beating Wolfsburg.

Douglas Costa scored the only goal for the holders when his shot was deflected in by Luiz Gustavo.

Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer made two good saves to deny Yunus Malli in the closing stages.

There were also cup wins for Hamburg, who beat Cologne 2-0, Borussia Monchengladbach, who dismissed Greuther Furth 2-0, and second division Arminia Bielefeld on Tuesday.

Arminia needed penalties to get past Astoria Walldorf of the fourth tier.

Borussia Dortmund host Hertha Berlin in the pick of Wednesday's last-16 ties.

Line-ups

Bayern Mun

  • 1Neuer
  • 21Lahm
  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 5Hummels
  • 27Alaba
  • 14AlonsoSubstituted forKimmichat 73'minutes
  • 23Vidal
  • 10RobbenBooked at 72minsSubstituted forComanat 89'minutes
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 87'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 13Rafinha
  • 18Bernat
  • 25Müller
  • 26Ulreich
  • 29Coman
  • 32Kimmich
  • 35Renato Sanches

VfL Wolfsburg

  • 28Casteels
  • 31Knoche
  • 22Luiz GustavoBooked at 57mins
  • 34RodríguezBooked at 90mins
  • 8Vieirinha
  • 27Arnold
  • 30Seguin
  • 6BazoerSubstituted forDidaviat 76'minutes
  • 13Gerhardt
  • 17Mayoral MoyaSubstituted forMalliat 45'minutes
  • 9Ntep de MadibaSubstituted forGomezat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Benaglio
  • 5Bruma
  • 10Malli
  • 11Didavi
  • 14Blaszczykowski
  • 23Guilavogui
  • 33Gomez
Referee:
Dr. Jochen Drees
Attendance:
73,500

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunAway TeamVfL Wolfsburg
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home17
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 7th February 2017

  • Bayern Mun1VfL Wolfsburg0
    FT
  • FC-Astoria Walldorf1DSC Arminia Bielefeld1
    AETDSC Arminia Bielefeld win 5-4 on penalties
  • Hamburger SV21. FC Köln0
    FT
  • SpVgg Greuther Fürth0B Gladbach2
    FT
View all German DFB Cup scores

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Man at the swimming pool

Swimming For Over 50s
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired