Bayern Munich 1-0 Wolfsburg
-
- From the section European Football
Bayern Munich reached the German Cup quarter-finals by beating Wolfsburg.
Douglas Costa scored the only goal for the holders when his shot was deflected in by Luiz Gustavo.
Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer made two good saves to deny Yunus Malli in the closing stages.
There were also cup wins for Hamburg, who beat Cologne 2-0, Borussia Monchengladbach, who dismissed Greuther Furth 2-0, and second division Arminia Bielefeld on Tuesday.
Arminia needed penalties to get past Astoria Walldorf of the fourth tier.
Borussia Dortmund host Hertha Berlin in the pick of Wednesday's last-16 ties.
Line-ups
Bayern Mun
- 1Neuer
- 21Lahm
- 8Javi Martínez
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 14AlonsoSubstituted forKimmichat 73'minutes
- 23Vidal
- 10RobbenBooked at 72minsSubstituted forComanat 89'minutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 87'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 13Rafinha
- 18Bernat
- 25Müller
- 26Ulreich
- 29Coman
- 32Kimmich
- 35Renato Sanches
VfL Wolfsburg
- 28Casteels
- 31Knoche
- 22Luiz GustavoBooked at 57mins
- 34RodríguezBooked at 90mins
- 8Vieirinha
- 27Arnold
- 30Seguin
- 6BazoerSubstituted forDidaviat 76'minutes
- 13Gerhardt
- 17Mayoral MoyaSubstituted forMalliat 45'minutes
- 9Ntep de MadibaSubstituted forGomezat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Benaglio
- 5Bruma
- 10Malli
- 11Didavi
- 14Blaszczykowski
- 23Guilavogui
- 33Gomez
- Referee:
- Dr. Jochen Drees
- Attendance:
- 73,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15