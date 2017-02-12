Premier League
Bournemouth20:00Man City
Venue: Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth v Manchester City

Bournemouth have conceded four or more goals in their three Premier League meetings with City
    TEAM NEWS

    Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will make a late decision on the fitness of defenders Simon Francis, Charlie Daniels and Adam Smith.

    Goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season following knee surgery.

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has a full-strength side to choose from for the trip to the south coast.

    Top scorer Sergio Aguero will hope to earn a recall after starting the last two games on the bench.

    WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

    Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We've done well against the top teams this year and we'll have to do that again.

    "I've always said we need to get points as soon as we could, we knew the second season would be harder - it's no surprise to me.

    "We're going to need to be very good this week to get anything against Manchester City. We respect their players be we can't be fearful."

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "We are more stable, we control more, but every game is completely different. Bournemouth is a tough, tough game.

    "It's outstanding what [Bournemouth] have done. They are an honest team - it will be a tough game, I have no doubts about that."

    LAWRO'S PREDICTION

    Swansea made life difficult for Manchester City but I think Pep Guardiola's side will have an easier time of it on the south coast.

    The Cherries are conceding goals for fun at the moment - 16 in their past five league games - and they are always going to be open because of the way they try to play.

    Prediction: 0-2

    Lawro's full predictions v hip-hop star Loyle Carner

    • Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game
    Bournemouth are still looking for their first win in 2017 after six games

    MATCH FACTS

    Head-to-head

    • Manchester City have never lost to Bournemouth in a league game, winning seven and drawing two.
    • They have won all three of their Premier League games against the Cherries, scoring 13 goals and conceding once.

    Bournemouth

    • Bournemouth have gone four games without a league win at home since beating Leicester 1-0 on 13 December (D2, L2).
    • The Cherries are yet to win in 2017 in all competitions (D2, L4). They could remain winless in their opening six league matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1960 in the third tier.
    • Eddie Howe's side have conceded 16 Premier League goals in 2017, four more than any other side.
    • They have 26 points after 24 league matches, two fewer than at this stage of last season.
    • Only Southampton (17) have lost more points from a winning position than Bournemouth (15) in the top flight this season.

    Manchester City

    • Manchester City are unbeaten in four matches in all competitions since their 4-0 defeat by Everton (W3, D1).
    • They have only lost two of their last nine league games, although both defeats have come in their last three away matches.
    • Gabriel Jesus has scored in each of his first two league starts for City. The only players to score on their first three Premier League starts for the club are Emmanuel Adebayor (four in 2009) and Kevin de Bruyne (three in 2015).
    • De Bruyne has provided a league-high nine assists this campaign, although he hasn't provided one since the 2-1 home win against Arsenal on 18 December.
    • They have won 10 of the 12 matches Willy Caballero has started in all competitions this season (D1, L1), compared to 11 out of 23 when Claudio Bravo has started as goalkeeper (D6, L6).
    SAM's verdict
    Most probable score: 1-2Probability of draw: 19%
    Probability of home win: 19%Probability of away win: 62%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Find out more

