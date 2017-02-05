Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel says title defence has been 'embarrassing'

Leicester are the only side in the top four English tiers to have failed to score in the league in 2017

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has said the Foxes could be relegated if their "embarrassing" Premier League title defence continues.

The Foxes are just one point above the relegation zone following Sunday's 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United.

Leicester are yet to win a league game in 2017 and have not scored in their previous five league outings.

"We're the reigning champions but quite frankly it's been terrible," Schmeichel told Sky Sports.

"Every player is hurting. It's not a situation that is comfortable. It's time for everyone to stand up and be counted because if we don't we're going to end up getting relegated."

Are the players behind Ranieri?

Leicester City won the Premier League by 10 points last season

This time last year, Leicester won 3-1 at Manchester City to move five points clear at the top of the table and put them on course for an unexpected title.

Now they are 38 points behind leaders Chelsea with reports suggesting manager Claudio Ranieri has lost the support of his players.

Schemeichel would not comment on the speculation but Ranieri insisted his squad is behind him.

"We're together," he said.

"I'm happy with the players and they're happy with me. We have to stay together and keep fighting."

Leicester full-back Christian Fuchs said the players must start to show more fight if they are to pull away from trouble.

"We keep our heads high, we have to fight as a team and give everything until the last game," he said.

"We have to stick together. We are not there to stick our head in the sand, we want to fight back."

'Ranieri deserves respect'

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho had sympathy for his counterpart's predicament.

Mourinho was sacked by Chelsea in December 2015, just seven months after winning the Premier League and the Portuguese coach said Ranieri deserves respect for his achievement at Leicester.

"For many years people will remember what he did," he said.

"They are finding it difficult. But we know their strength well. I'm sure they will get enough points to stay in the league."

'If not for title, Ranieri would be gone' - analysis

Leicester, who play Swansea in the Premier League next Sunday, are just two points off the bottom of the table

Former Manchester United and Everton defender Phil Neville, speaking on Match of the Day's Facebook Live:

They are obviously suffering badly.

I think as much as last season was an absolute fairytale they have got to get that out of their heads quickly because they are in a relegation battle.

Everyone kept telling me of the qualities of Leicester last season but I have not seen any of that - the hard work, discipline.

They must have been wracking their brains but what they have got to do is shape up. Ranieri has got to take some of the blame and has to find a system that will get them results.

After 24 games last season, Leicester were three points clear at the top of the table

Ex-Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas:

If Ranieri hadn't won the league last season he would have gone. He is in a tough spell. The fact the club are sticking with him is the right decision.

If you do look at the history of the Premier League they could be looking towards a manager that will guarantee survival.