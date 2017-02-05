BBC Sport - Leicester City 0-3 Man Utd: Jose Mourinho is 'very happy' with clinical Man Utd

Mourinho 'very happy' with clinical Man Utd

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is "very happy" with the Red Devils' performance in their 3-0 victory away at Leicester and feels that his side's finishing was more clinical than in previous matches.

MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 0-3 Manchester United

Watch all the goals on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, BBC One from 22:30 GMT.

