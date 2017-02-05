BBC Sport - Leicester City 0-3 Man Utd: Jose Mourinho is 'very happy' with clinical Man Utd
Mourinho 'very happy' with clinical Man Utd
- From the section Football
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is "very happy" with the Red Devils' performance in their 3-0 victory away at Leicester and feels that his side's finishing was more clinical than in previous matches.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 0-3 Manchester United
Watch all the goals on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, BBC One from 22:30 GMT.
