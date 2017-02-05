BBC Sport - Man City 2-1 Swansea City: Clement says Swans should have come away with point
Swans should have come away with draw - Clement
Swansea City boss Paul Clement says his side should not have conceded Manchester City's second goal and should have come away with a point after a 2-1 defeat at Etihad Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 2-1 Swansea City
Watch all the goals on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, BBC One from 22:30 GMT.
