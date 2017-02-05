Pescara 2-6 Lazio

Match ends, Pescara 2, Lazio 6.
Marco Parolo scored four times as Lazio recorded their best win of the season by thrashing Pescara in Serie A.
The Italy midfielder, 32, had only scored once this season and on Sunday, three of his goals came from headers as he helped his side move up to fourth.
Keita Balde Diao and Ciro Immobile also scored for Lazio, with Ahmad Benali and Gaston Brugman getting Pescara's goals.
The hosts also missed a penalty as Gianluca Caprari's spot-kick was saved by Lazio goalkeeper Federico Marchetti.
Lazio have moved above Inter Milan, although Inter will regain fourth place if they win at leaders Juventus in the late game on Sunday (19:45 GMT).
Line-ups
Pescara
- 31Bizzarri
- 11Zampano
- 86Stendardo
- 37Gyömbér
- 3BiraghiSubstituted forCrescenziat 74'minutes
- 10Benali
- 16BrugmanSubstituted forCerriat 69'minutes
- 13MuntariSubstituted forMitritaat 58'minutes
- 7Verre
- 9Kastanos
- 17Caprari
Substitutes
- 1Fiorillo
- 2Crescenzi
- 5Bruno
- 20Cerri
- 21Pepe
- 23Maloku
- 25Delli Carri
- 26Vitturini
- 28Mitrita
- 36Cubas
- 98Del Sole
Lazio
- 22Marchetti
- 8Basta
- 3de Vrij
- 2Hoedt
- 6J Lukaku
- 16Parolo
- 20BigliaBooked at 76minsSubstituted forMurgiaat 78'minutes
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 10Pereira Gomes
- 17ImmobileSubstituted forTounkaraat 86'minutes
- 14Balde DiaoSubstituted forLulicat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Strakosha
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 9Djordjevic
- 11Crecco
- 13Fortuna dos Santos
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 18Luis Alberto
- 19Lulic
- 26Radu
- 55Vargic
- 71Tounkara
- 96Murgia
- Referee:
- Piero Giacomelli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away10
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Pescara 2, Lazio 6.
Attempt missed. Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Mamadou Tounkara replaces Ciro Immobile.
Wesley Hoedt (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Norbert Gyömbér (Pescara).
Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Senad Lulic.
Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ahmed Benali (Pescara).
Foul by Wesley Hoedt (Lazio).
Alberto Cerri (Pescara) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Gianluca Caprari (Pescara) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alexandru Mitrita.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Alessandro Murgia replaces Lucas Biglia.
Goal!
Goal! Pescara 2, Lazio 6. Marco Parolo (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Senad Lulic with a cross.
Lucas Biglia (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alberto Cerri (Pescara).
Booking
Lucas Biglia (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lucas Biglia (Lazio).
Grigoris Kastanos (Pescara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Lukaku (Lazio).
Grigoris Kastanos (Pescara) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Felipe Anderson (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Norbert Gyömbér (Pescara).
Substitution
Substitution, Pescara. Alessandro Crescenzi replaces Cristiano Biraghi because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Pescara. Alberto Cerri replaces Gastón Brugman.
Goal!
Goal! Pescara 2, Lazio 5. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Stefan de Vrij with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Albano Bizzarri.
Attempt saved. Marco Parolo (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Biglia.
Foul by Felipe Anderson (Lazio).
Gianluca Caprari (Pescara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marco Parolo (Lazio).
Ahmed Benali (Pescara) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Senad Lulic replaces Keita.
Attempt missed. Gianluca Caprari (Pescara) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Francesco Zampano with a cross.
Attempt missed. Alexandru Mitrita (Pescara) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ahmed Benali.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grigoris Kastanos (Pescara).
Foul by Dusan Basta (Lazio).
Alexandru Mitrita (Pescara) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Alexandru Mitrita (Pescara).