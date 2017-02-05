Italian Serie A
AC Milan 0-1 Sampdoria

Luis Muriel
AC Milan have now lost to Napoli, Udinese and Sampdoria in Serie A and gone out of the Coppa Italia to Juventus in just over two weeks

AC Milan suffered their fourth successive defeat in all competitions as they lost at home to Sampdoria.

Luis Muriel scored the only goal with a penalty, after Gabriel Paletta fouled Fabio Quagliarella.

Gerard Deulofeu, on loan from Everton, hit the post in the second half for Milan and substitute Gianluca Lapadula had a shot saved by Emiliano Viviano.

Milan ended the match with 10 men after Argentine midfielder Jose Sosa was shown two yellow cards late on.

"Is it a crisis? Only in terms of results, but not the way we're playing," said boss Vincenzo Montella.

"We must continue to believe in ourselves and our principles of football. I think this is just a bad patch and better times will come.

"We have to keep going as we are on the right track. We need to talk less and work more, including myself."

The result leaves AC Milan eighth in Serie A, but 10 points off the Champions League places, while Sampdoria have moved up to 10th.

Line-ups

Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 33KuckaBooked at 63mins
  • 17Zapata
  • 29Paletta
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 91BertolacciSubstituted forOcamposat 79'minutes
  • 23SosaBooked at 90mins
  • 80PasalicSubstituted forAbateat 72'minutes
  • 8Fernández SaezBooked at 60mins
  • 70BaccaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLapadulaat 72'minutes
  • 7Deulofeu

Substitutes

  • 9Lapadula
  • 10Honda
  • 11Ocampos
  • 14Fernández
  • 15Gómez
  • 16Poli
  • 20Abate
  • 21Vangioni
  • 30Storari
  • 35Plizzari
  • 73Locatelli
  • 96Calabria

Sampdoria

  • 2Viviano
  • 24Bereszynski
  • 26Silvestre
  • 37Skriniar
  • 19Regini
  • 18Praet
  • 34TorreiraBooked at 28mins
  • 10FernandesSubstituted forDjuricicat 53'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 16Linetty
  • 27QuagliarellaSubstituted forSchickat 71'minutes
  • 9MurielSubstituted forÁlvarezat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Puggioni
  • 5Dodô
  • 8Barreto
  • 11Álvarez
  • 12Krapikas
  • 14Schick
  • 17Palombo
  • 20Pavlovic
  • 21Cigarini
  • 23Djuricic
  • 47Budimir
  • 77Tomic
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamMilanAway TeamSampdoria
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home20
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Milan 0, Sampdoria 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Milan 0, Sampdoria 1.

Booking

Filip Djuricic (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Suso (Milan).

Filip Djuricic (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Juraj Kucka (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricardo Álvarez (Sampdoria).

Foul by Gianluca Lapadula (Milan).

Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).

Patrik Schick (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to José Sosa (Milan) for a bad foul.

Foul by José Sosa (Milan).

Filip Djuricic (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Juraj Kucka (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dennis Praet (Sampdoria).

Attempt blocked. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ignazio Abate.

Attempt blocked. Gerard Deulofeu (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Ignazio Abate (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Gianluca Lapadula (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Suso with a through ball.

Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dennis Praet (Sampdoria).

Offside, Milan. Suso tries a through ball, but Ignazio Abate is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gianluca Lapadula.

Attempt missed. Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Torreira following a set piece situation.

Booking

José Sosa (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by José Sosa (Milan).

Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Filip Djuricic (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Sampdoria. Ricardo Álvarez replaces Luis Muriel.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Lucas Ocampos replaces Andrea Bertolacci.

Offside, Milan. Ignazio Abate tries a through ball, but Gianluca Lapadula is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu.

Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vasco Regini (Sampdoria).

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Gianluca Lapadula replaces Carlos Bacca.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Ignazio Abate replaces Mario Pasalic.

Substitution

Substitution, Sampdoria. Patrik Schick replaces Fabio Quagliarella.

Goal!

Goal! Milan 0, Sampdoria 1. Luis Muriel (Sampdoria) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Gabriel Paletta (Milan) after a foul in the penalty area.

