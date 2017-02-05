AC Milan 0-1 Sampdoria

AC Milan have now lost to Napoli, Udinese and Sampdoria in Serie A and gone out of the Coppa Italia to Juventus in just over two weeks

AC Milan suffered their fourth successive defeat in all competitions as they lost at home to Sampdoria.

Luis Muriel scored the only goal with a penalty, after Gabriel Paletta fouled Fabio Quagliarella.

Gerard Deulofeu, on loan from Everton, hit the post in the second half for Milan and substitute Gianluca Lapadula had a shot saved by Emiliano Viviano.

Milan ended the match with 10 men after Argentine midfielder Jose Sosa was shown two yellow cards late on.

"Is it a crisis? Only in terms of results, but not the way we're playing," said boss Vincenzo Montella.

"We must continue to believe in ourselves and our principles of football. I think this is just a bad patch and better times will come.

"We have to keep going as we are on the right track. We need to talk less and work more, including myself."

The result leaves AC Milan eighth in Serie A, but 10 points off the Champions League places, while Sampdoria have moved up to 10th.