Sergio Aguero expects decision on Manchester City future at end of season

Sergio Aguero has scored 18 goals for Manchester City this season

Sergio Aguero wants to stay at Manchester City but will "see what the club wants to do" with him at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old was left on the bench for the second game running on Sunday.

The Argentina forward came on for the final seven minutes as City secured a dramatic 2-1 win over Swansea thanks to Gabriel Jesus' injury-time winner.

"In these three months I have to help the club and then they will decide if I have a place here or not," Aguero said.

The striker signed a contract extension earlier this season and senior City figures indicated on Sunday that the club have no intention of selling the striker this summer.

Aguero is third on City's all-time scoring list with 154 and was the Premier League's Golden Boot winner in 2014-15. He was also City's leading scorer in their 2011-12 title-winning campaign, when he netted the famous injury-time winner in the final game of the season against Queens Park Rangers.

He is City's top scorer this season with 18, 11 more than Raheem Sterling, who is next on the list.

However, he was also left out of a key Champions League qualifier against Barcelona at the Nou Camp on 19 October, which led to reports he is not in manager Pep Guardiola's plans.

And 19-year-old Brazilian striker Jesus has impressed the Catalan manager, having scored three goals in three starts since joining from Palmeiras.

"I want to stay, of course," said Aguero. "In three years my contract is up, that's why I say I'm happy at the club.

"When you're on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity. I have three months to do my best and try to help the team. Then we'll see what happens with my future."

Guardiola said Aguero remains "one of the most important players in our squad" and will "play a lot of games" between now and the end of the season.

He added that Aguero's reaction to being omitted was "perfect", adding: "It must not be easy. I understand that."

City's next three matches are in different competitions, at Bournemouth in the Premier League on 13 February, Huddersfield in the FA Cup on 18 February before they entertain Monaco in the Champions League last-16 first leg on 21 February.

Analysis - 'Writing is on the wall'

Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville

I don't think Pep Guardiola fancies him. You have got one of the greatest strikers in world football sat on the bench and not for the first time this season.

For me it looks like the writing is on the wall.

Aguero has said he will play until the end of the season but he will not be happy.

If you look at the stats, City are better without him in the team but I think if you are going to win a title you need someone of his quality.