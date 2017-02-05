BBC Sport - Leicester City 0-3 Manchester United: Ranieri admits Leicester lacking confidence
Leicester lacking confidence - Ranieri
Football
Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri admits his Leicester side are lacking confidence after they slipped to a fourth straight league defeat.
Two quick-fire first half goals cost the Foxes dearly, before Juan Mata sealed victory for Manchester United early in the second half.
