BBC Sport - Leicester City 0-3 Manchester United: Ranieri admits Leicester lacking confidence

Leicester lacking confidence - Ranieri

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri admits his Leicester side are lacking confidence after they slipped to a fourth straight league defeat.

Two quick-fire first half goals cost the Foxes dearly, before Juan Mata sealed victory for Manchester United early in the second half.

