BBC Sport - Manchester City 2-1 Swansea: Pep Guardiola praises Gabriel Jesus
Guardiola praises 'fighter' Gabriel Jesus
- From the section Football
Pep Guardiola praises new Manchester City signing Gabriel Jesus who grabbed the late winner against Swansea.
Jesus had put the Blues ahead but Gylfi Sigurdsson's equaliser looked to have earned a point for the visitors, before the Brazilian forward pounced to claim three points.
READ MORE: Manchester City 2-1 Swansea City
