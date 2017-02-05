BBC Sport - Dietmar Hamann says Liverpool must improve in big games
Something has to change at Liverpool - Hamann
- From the section Football
Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann says Jurgen Klopp's side must improve in big games, branding them 'not good enough'. The Reds were beaten in two cup finals last season and slumped to defeat in the EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton earlier this month.
