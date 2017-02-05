Swansea City: Boss Clement says Man City efforts show they can stay up

Media playback is not supported on this device Man City 2-1 Swansea City: Clement says Swans should have come away with point

Boss Paul Clement says Swansea City can stay in the Premier League if they perform as they did in the second half of their loss at Manchester City.

The Swans were poor in the first half as Pep Guardiola's side led 1-0 through Gabriel Jesus' strike.

Gylfi Sigurdsson levelled for the Swans after 81 minutes, but Jesus scored in injury time to give the hosts the win.

"We have belief in each other that we're a good side and can play good football," Clement said.

"We believe we can defend and we're going to need to do that as we've got 14 games to go and we have to do that in every one.

"If we keep performing like we did in the second half, then I have belief that we will not be in the bottom three by the end of the season."

Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates his second-half equaliser for Swansea City against Manchester City

Conceding late and not being able to see out a point was frustrating for Clement, who believed his side played well enough not to come away from the north west empty handed.

"With nine minutes to go and the additional time, you're hoping that you can see that out and take a very valuable point," Clement said.

"I'm not sure we deserved to win the game based on the way we played over the whole 90 minutes, but certainly enough to draw the game.

"I'm very disappointed not only with the timing of the second goal, but the circumstances of it of it as well."

Clement believes there are at least six teams who could be involved in fighting relegation as the season draws to a close.

But he believes they have a lot to build on before facing fellow strugglers Leicester in a week's time.

After Swansea's defeat, Manchester United won 3-0 at Leicester.

That left the Foxes one spot above Swansea in 16th and tied on 21 points with Clement's team.

"Certainly [Swansea can take credit] from the second half but not from the first half.

"Hopefully it's given the team some additional belief that they can come anywhere and perform," he added.

"They did that in the second half and that's something to build on."