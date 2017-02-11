Foul by Don Cowie (Heart of Midlothian).
Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian
-
Hearts
- 1Hamilton
- 27Struna
- 12Avlonitis
- 5Hughes
- 46Sowah
- 11Nicholson
- 15Cowie
- 4Tziolis
- 7Walker
- 88Martin
- 77Tavares Cruz da Silva
Substitutes
- 6Kitchen
- 10Sutchuin-Djoum
- 13Noring
- 16El Ouriachi
- 19Nowak
- 20Johnsen
- 30Currie
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 2Gray
- 24McGregor
- 23Forster
- 16Stevenson
- 6Bartley
- 8Fyvie
- 7McGinn
- 19Keatings
- 35Cummings
- 9Holt
Substitutes
- 5Fontaine
- 10McGeouch
- 17Boyle
- 22Shinnie
- 27Humphrey
- 29Graham
- 31Laidlaw
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Grant Holt (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Alexandros Tziolis (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).
(Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Holt (Hibernian).
Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).
Fraser Fyvie (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andraz Struna (Heart of Midlothian).
John McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Grant Holt (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fraser Fyvie (Hibernian).
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Aaron Hughes.
Foul by Malaury Martin (Heart of Midlothian).
Marvin Bartley (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lennard Sowah (Heart of Midlothian).
Fraser Fyvie (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Esmael Gonçalves (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Aaron Hughes (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Cummings (Hibernian).
Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).
Malaury Martin (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Tasos Avlonitis.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Arnaud Djoum returns to the Hearts squad for Sunday's Scottish Cup tie with Hibernian fresh from winning the African Cup of Nations with Cameroon.
Djoum, whose side beat Egypt 2-1 in the AFCON final, is in contention, but fellow midfielder Prince Buaben misses out, as do long-term injury victims John Souttar and Callum Paterson.
Hibs' Jordon Forster has recovered from a dead leg to be in contention.
Paul Hanlon is the cup holders' only absentee with a pelvis issue.
- Hibs are unbeaten in five matches against Hearts.
- Jason Cummings scored the only goal as Hibs knocked Hearts out of the Scottish Cup last season in a replay, following a 2-2 draw.
- Of the 33 Scottish Cup meetings between the sides, Hearts have won 14 times, Hibs have won 11 times and there have been eight draws.
- Hibs are currently unbeaten in nine games in all competitions, including six wins during that run.
- Hearts go into the match on the back of successive wins over Rangers and Motherwell.
Hearts head coach Ian Cathro: "Those wins over Rangers and Motherwell were important because it became an on-going frustration that we weren't able to give people enough reasons to believe in what we were doing.
"We're thankful that the fans stayed with us and that their support was there, which we saw in the opening moments of the Rangers game.
"We were always in a strong position in that we knew where we were going. The work we were doing was always going to reach a point where it brought rewards.
"Of course we needed that to happen and we now have those rewards, so it feels good.
"All that does is serve as additional motivation to continue doing what we were doing."
Hibs defender David Gray: "My memories of last year are being 2-0 down with 10 minutes to go and turning it round and taking that momentum into the home game.
"We left Tynecastle, albeit with a draw, but it felt like a win. Our dressing room was rocking and theirs certainly wasn't.
"That's what we have to take from that game. We know we are capable of going there and getting a result.
"We might go into the game with people saying we are underdogs, but that sits fine with us because we know what we are capable of and we know what's in the dressing room.
"If we apply ourselves and turn up on the day, we are more than a match for anybody."