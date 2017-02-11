Rangers v Greenock Morton

Michael O'Halloran returns for Rangers following a two-match ban

Winger Michael O'Halloran returns from suspension for Rangers, who meet Morton in Scottish Cup on Sunday in their first match following the departure of manager Mark Warburton.

Josh Windass could also be fit, but Jordan Rossiter and Niko Kranjcar remain sidelined through injury.

Morton are without Gary Oliver for the match at Ibrox with a knee problem.

The striker will, however, only miss a few weeks despite initial fears that he was facing a lengthy spell out.

Rangers go into the game with under-20 coach Graeme Murty in temporary charge.

Rangers go into the fifth round tie with only two wins from their last six matches.

Morton have won five of their last six games.

The Ibrox men are third in the Premiership table, while Morton occupy the same spot in the Championship.

Morton's last win over Rangers came in the top flight in 1998.

The sides have met 15 times in the Scottish Cup, Rangers winning on 13 occasions, Morton once and there have been two draws.

Before news broke of Warburton's departure, Rangers captain Lee Wallace told the club's website: "We are off the back of a couple of disappointing results and performances and this is the next chance to respond to that, get back winning and playing well.

"There isn't any more pressure, the only thing in the players' mind-set is how much do we want to respond to the previous two results.

"There is no added pressure the fact it is a Championship side coming to Ibrox.

"We know they are going to be well equipped and we know the noises they are making.

"It is another game which is going to have the usual pressures of any team coming to Ibrox and trying to cause an upset."

Greenock Morton captain Lee Kilday told his club website: "We don't think about anything surrounding Rangers.

"It's a game of football at the end of the day and it's away from the league, so it gives them something else to think about.

"On the day, whoever plays the best football will get the victory.

"Rangers are obviously very good and it will be a hard game, but we went there last season and got a 2-2 draw, so I don't see any reason why we can't go there and get something."