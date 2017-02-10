Burnley v Chelsea

Chelsea beat Burnley 3-0 in September, with Victor Moses scoring his first league goal for the Blues since 2012

TEAM NEWS

Burnley are without midfielder Jeff Hendrick, who begins a three-game ban following his red card against Watford.

His absence could mean a first start for either Ashley Westwood or Robbie Brady, both of whom joined the Clarets in the January transfer window.

Chelsea, who have won 16 of their last 18 league games, could be unchanged.

Boss Antonio Conte says David Luiz has been playing despite pain in his knee, but the Brazilian is available, meaning the Blues have no absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "Chelsea ought to like Burnley.

"They've been champions in both of the Clarets' previous Premier League seasons and it's odds-on to happen again.

"The difference now is that it's also highly likely that Burnley will stick around for the next season.

"Home is at the heart of their progress, and against the league leaders they're bidding for an eighth straight Turf Moor triumph in all competitions.

"This will of course be the biggest test yet, with Chelsea the top-flight's best away side this season - and with five league wins and a draw from six Sunday games.

"Burnley have lost all four of theirs, but does such a 'Black Sabbath' record mean they can't win this one?

"No. Nay. Never."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We've morphed into a stronger unit with a bit more experience and knowledge of what the Premier League is about - it doesn't guarantee a result but it does give you a better chance.

"Every game is a test in the Premier League but (Chelsea) are so strong at the moment that it is probably the biggest challenge we've had. They are top of the league for a reason."

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte: "If we think that we have (a lead of) nine points and we are very close to winning the title it's a great mistake.

"There are 14 games to play. They are five teams, with Chelsea six teams, that can fight until the end to win the title.

"It's important now, don't (make a) great mistake in this race."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

We know all about Burnley's fantastic record at home - but if there is a team that can deal with the intensity and energy of the Clarets' play, it is the Blues.

This Chelsea team reminds me of the Arsenal side that won the Double in 1998. They were a really good team who would fight you or play you, whichever you wanted to do - and they would usually win.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley's last league win against Chelsea was a 3-0 victory at Turf Moor in the second tier in April 1983.

The Clarets knocked the Blues out of the League Cup in November 2008, winning a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their five previous Premier League games against Burnley, winning four of those matches.

Burnley

The Clarets could win six consecutive home games in the top flight for the first time since a run of eight straight victories ended in November 1961. They finished second that season.

They could keep three consecutive clean sheets at home in the top flight for the first time since a run of four in a row from October to December 1973.

Burnley have won 28 Premier League points at home - prior to the weekend, only Tottenham and Chelsea had better records (32 and 33 respectively).

The record for the most home points collected by a newly-promoted team in a 38-game Premier League season is 38, set by both Ipswich and Charlton in 2000-01.

Chelsea

The Blues have not lost a Premier League game on a Sunday since their 3-0 defeat at Manchester City in August 2015.

Chelsea have 30 more points than they did at this stage last season.

Antonio Conte has won 61 of his past 73 league games with Juventus and Chelsea, a success rate of 83.6%.

Chelsea's last 10 goals in all competitions have been scored by different players.

Pedro has one goal and no assists in 10 Premier League away appearances this season - compared to four goals and five assists in 11 games at home.

SAM's prediction Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 24% Probability of home win: 18% Probability of away win: 58%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.