Swansea City v Leicester City

Paul Clement celebrated winning manager of the month for January this week

TEAM NEWS

New signing Jordan Ayew could make his Swansea City debut against Leicester on Sunday after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ki Sung-Yeung and Jefferson Montero are definitely ruled out, while Leon Britton is a doubt with a recurring calf problem.

Leicester striker Islam Slimani may not yet be fit to start as he continues his recovery from a groin injury.

Leonardo Ulloa is definitely still ruled out with a thigh issue.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Conor McNamara: "When I spoke to Claudio Ranieri during the week he told me this match against Swansea is going to be Leicester's biggest game of the season.

"Ranieri didn't want the replay against Derby but the jaw-dropping quality of the goals in extra time - from Ndidi and Gray - were reminiscent of the radiance that the champions produced last season.

"Can Leicester bring any of that sparkle to their sorry league form?

"Swansea's new coach has allowed his results to do the talking. Since Paul Clement's appointment on 3 January, the Welsh club have already won as many league games as they had done all season before his arrival."

Twitter: @ConorMcNamaraIE

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement on winning the Premier League manager of the month award: "I was a little bit surprised in a good way, but I am pleased the impact has been recognised. It's a nice recognition of the work everyone has done this month.

"The players, most importantly, the backroom staff, but also the fans as well, getting behind the team and showing a real positive attitude towards supporting the team.

"They have been a big help but I will be judged at the end of May, that's what I'm very conscious of."

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri: "Swansea are a very good team. They move the ball quickly. For us it's very important to play with the brain and our quality.

"I have spoken with Riyad (Mahrez) and I have spoken with Jamie (Vardy) and we know (what they need to do).

"They link together well. If you see how many goals they scored and how many passes they made last season - but this time no.

"I say to Riyad, 'come back to last season, come back'. He is trying and he is positive and I am very happy when he is positive."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Swansea may still come back, but the effect so far is to make them competitive in matches.

Leicester are not doing that, however. They need to knuckle down and start working, and they should look at what the teams below them are doing and start by making themselves difficult to beat.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v hip-hop star Loyle Carner

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have beaten Swansea in four successive Premier League games, scoring 11 goals and conceding one.

None of the last 12 meetings in all competitions between these sides has ended as a draw, with Leicester winning nine and Swansea three.

Swansea City

Swansea have won three of their five Premier League games since Paul Clement's appointment as head coach, beginning with the victory at Crystal Palace when caretaker Alan Curtis selected the team. They only won three of their first 19 top-flight games this season.

They have conceded 54 Premier League goals this season, equalling their worst defensive record in the division for an entire season (2013-14).

Gylfi Sigurdsson has been directly involved in 15 of Swansea's 29 Premier League goals this season, scoring eight and setting up seven.

Leicester City

The champions have lost four successive league matches, their worst run since suffering six defeats in a row in November-December 2014.

They could become the first reigning champions to lose five consecutive top flight matches since Chelsea in March 1956.

Leicester remain without a league away win in 14 games since beating Sunderland last April (D5, L9). Their only longer winless away run in the Premier League was a 16-match streak between December 2001 and October 2003.

They are the first top-flight side to fail to score in the first five matches of a calendar year since Tottenham in 1986. Stoke began 1985 without a goal in six games.

The Foxes are the only side in the top four English divisions without a league goal in 2017.

Leicester have a total of 21 points from 24 games this season; last season they had reached 22 points after 11 games of the campaign.

Last season, Jamie Vardy (10) and Riyad Mahrez (12) scored a combined 22 goals away from home in the Premier League - this season they have scored three (Vardy on one, Mahrez with two).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 36% Probability of away win: 38%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.