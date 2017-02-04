Match ends, Bologna 1, Napoli 7.
Bologna 1-7 Napoli
Marek Hamsik and Dries Mertens scored hat-tricks against Bologna in what was Napoli's biggest-ever Serie A away win.
Hamsik and Lorenzo Insigne made it 2-0, before the visitors' keeper Pepe Reina saved a Mattia Destro penalty.
Napoli's Jose Callejon and Bologna's Adam Masina were sent off in quick succession, with Mertens scoring twice before half-time, either side of a Vasilis Torosidis goal for Bologna.
Two second-half goals from Hamsik followed, before Mertens struck again.
Hamsik's hat-trick, which began with a beautifully placed header in the fourth minute, was rounded off with a spectacular 25-yard curler. It took him above Attila Sallustro into second place on Napoli's all-time scoring list, on 109 goals, behind only Argentine great Diego Maradona, with 115.
Mertens, meanwhile, began his treble with a free-kick awarded after he was brought down by Masina, who was harshly sent off for a professional foul.
Two clinical finishes completed the Belgium international's third Serie A hat-trick of the season.
His previous two came in successive games against Cagliari and Torino in December - when he made history as the first player to score three or more goals in consecutive Serie A fixtures since 1974.
Napoli's win moves them up to second place, three points behind leaders Juventus, who host Inter Milan on Sunday (19:45 GMT), and one ahead of Roma, who are at home to Fiorentina on Tuesday.
Line-ups
Bologna
- 83MiranteSubstituted forDa Costaat 80'minutes
- 35Torosidis
- 2Oikonomou
- 20MaiettaBooked at 61mins
- 25MasinaBooked at 32mins
- 16Nagy
- 5PulgarBooked at 11mins
- 31Dzemaili
- 22RizzoSubstituted forVerdiat 45'minutes
- 10DestroSubstituted forPetkovicat 68'minutes
- 11Krejci
Substitutes
- 1Da Costa
- 8Taïder
- 9Verdi
- 14Di Francesco
- 15Mbaye
- 17Donsah
- 19Umar
- 21Petkovic
- 28Gastaldello
- 97Sarr
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 2HysajBooked at 75mins
- 33Albiol
- 19Maksimovic
- 31Ghoulam
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forGiaccheriniat 73'minutes
- 42DiawaraBooked at 20minsSubstituted forMarques Loureiroat 62'minutes
- 17Hamsik
- 7CallejónBooked at 26mins
- 14Mertens
- 24InsigneSubstituted forRogat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 3Strinic
- 4Giaccherini
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 8Frello Filho
- 11Maggio
- 21Chiriches
- 22Sepe
- 26Koulibaly
- 30Rog
- 32Pavoletti
- 99Milik
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bologna 1, Napoli 7.
Goal!
Goal! Bologna 1, Napoli 7. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Allan.
Attempt blocked. Simone Verdi (Bologna) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Petkovic.
Attempt missed. Bruno Petkovic (Bologna) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Simone Verdi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Faouzi Ghoulam.
Foul by Marko Rog (Napoli).
Ladislav Krejci (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Erick Pulgar (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ádám Nagy.
Vasilis Torosidis (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces Lorenzo Insigne.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Ângelo Da Costa replaces Antonio Mirante because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Simone Verdi (Bologna) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Napoli).
Ladislav Krejci (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Bologna 1, Napoli 6. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Emanuele Giaccherini replaces Piotr Zielinski.
Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vasilis Torosidis (Bologna).
Goal!
Goal! Bologna 1, Napoli 5. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Bruno Petkovic replaces Mattia Destro.
Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marios Oikonomou (Bologna).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Allan replaces Amadou Diawara.
Booking
Domenico Maietta (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Amadou Diawara (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Domenico Maietta (Bologna).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Antonio Mirante (Bologna) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ádám Nagy.
Attempt missed. Vasilis Torosidis (Bologna) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elseid Hysaj.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bologna 1, Napoli 4.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Simone Verdi replaces Luca Rizzo.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bologna 1, Napoli 4.