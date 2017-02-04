Bologna 1-7 Napoli

Napoli's three goalscorers - Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens and Marek Hamsik - made history

Marek Hamsik and Dries Mertens scored hat-tricks against Bologna in what was Napoli's biggest-ever Serie A away win.

Hamsik and Lorenzo Insigne made it 2-0, before the visitors' keeper Pepe Reina saved a Mattia Destro penalty.

Napoli's Jose Callejon and Bologna's Adam Masina were sent off in quick succession, with Mertens scoring twice before half-time, either side of a Vasilis Torosidis goal for Bologna.

Two second-half goals from Hamsik followed, before Mertens struck again.

Bologna's English language Twitter account tried to maintain a sense of humour as the goals kept on coming

Hamsik's hat-trick, which began with a beautifully placed header in the fourth minute, was rounded off with a spectacular 25-yard curler. It took him above Attila Sallustro into second place on Napoli's all-time scoring list, on 109 goals, behind only Argentine great Diego Maradona, with 115.

Mertens, meanwhile, began his treble with a free-kick awarded after he was brought down by Masina, who was harshly sent off for a professional foul.

Two clinical finishes completed the Belgium international's third Serie A hat-trick of the season.

His previous two came in successive games against Cagliari and Torino in December - when he made history as the first player to score three or more goals in consecutive Serie A fixtures since 1974.

Napoli's win moves them up to second place, three points behind leaders Juventus, who host Inter Milan on Sunday (19:45 GMT), and one ahead of Roma, who are at home to Fiorentina on Tuesday.

Marek Hamsik had scored just once in his six previous Serie A appearances

Lorenzo Insigne raced clear on to Piotr Zielinski's through pass to put Napoli 2-0 up with only six minutes gone

Dries Mertens' first goal, which made it 3-0, came from a free-kick