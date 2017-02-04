BBC Sport - Tottenham 1-0 Middlesbrough: Mauricio Pochettino frustrated by stubborn Boro
Spurs should have scored more goals - Pochettino
- From the section Football
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he was frsutrated his side did not win by more goals after their 1-0 win at home to Middlesbrough.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 1-0 Middlesbrough
Watch all the goals on Match of the Day, Saturday on BBC One from 22:30 GMT.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired