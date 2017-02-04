Sam Allardyce: 'Palace deserved boos' in 4-0 Sunderland defeat

Media playback is not supported on this device Allardyce 'in shock' after Palace thrashing

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce says his players deserved to be booed after they were thrashed 4-0 by relegation rivals Sunderland at Selhurst Park.

The hosts conceded three goals in six minutes at the end of the first half, after Lamine Kone's opener.

Palace have now lost five consecutive Premier League games at home, including a 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Swansea on 3 January.

"The fear we are suffering [at Selhurst Park] is evident," said Allardyce

"Fear gripped the players and it hasn't allowed them to express their ability. I can't think it can be anything other than that.

"It is not often the players get much stick but they deserved the booing. I have to apologise for the first half and say it is my responsibility to get it right.

"We have a lot to do. It was a huge shock for me."

Palace have won just one Premier League game in seven since Allardyce took over on 23 December - a 2-0 win in midweek against Bournemouth - with one draw and five defeats.

When asked how much this latest defeat hurt him, former England manager Allardyce replied "deeply."

Victory was Sunderland's first Premier League win since 17 December and a second straight clean sheet after a goalless draw with Tottenham on Tuesday.

They remain bottom following Hull City's shock 2-0 win over Liverpool, but move level on 19 points with Palace, two points from safety.

"I don't think I can think of many times as a manager I have been 4-0 up at half-time," said Sunderland boss David Moyes.

"It gets us three points and more confidence, more belief. It is going to be a tough job but if we had lost it would have been much tougher. Every game is must win."