Arsene Wenger's Arsenal have settled for fourth in Premier League - Danny Mills

Media playback is not supported on this device Chelsea opener was '100% foul' - Wenger

Arsenal have "settled for fourth again" in the Premier League, according to former England defender Danny Mills.

The Gunners, who have finished fourth in six of the past 11 seasons, lost 3-1 at Chelsea on Saturday to fall 12 points behind the league leaders.

"Chelsea were just so much better all over the pitch physically, mentally," said Mills on BBC Radio 5 live.

"That mentality has to filter down from the top," he added, referring to manager Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal are third in the table, a point clear of both Liverpool, who lost at Hull on Saturday, and Manchester City, who host Swansea on Sunday (13:30 GMT).

Wenger watched Saturday's game at Stamford Bridge from the stand as part of a four-match touchline ban.

He saw his side go behind to a Marcos Alonso header, before Eden Hazard's solo run and finish doubled the Chelsea lead.

An Olivier Giroud headed consolation only came after former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas lobbed Petr Cech.

Some Arsenal fans called for Arsene Wenger to go after defeat at Stamford Bridge

"It has nothing to do with him being in the stands," said Mills, a former Manchester City, Leeds and Middlesbrough player. "He's told them 30 seconds before they go out on to the pitch.

"They were weak mentally and physically. Hazard brushed away three or four Arsenal defenders on his way to scoring."

Should Alonso's goal have stood?

Wenger was not happy with Alonso's goal, with the Spaniard's arm making contact with Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin's head as he jumped to meet the ball.

"Of course it was a foul," said Wenger. "Referees are much more severe with tackles on the ground and let much more go with elbows in the face. It's not only today, but in many, many games I see.

"But it's more dangerous to hit the head than the legs."

However, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte countered: "To hear this in England, I'm surprised. I must be honest. In England, in this league, this is always a goal.

"It was a contest and Alonso jumped more than Bellerin and scored a goal."