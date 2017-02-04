BBC Sport - Everton 6-3 Bournemouth: Crazy game of football - Koeman
Koeman reflects on 'crazy game of football'
- From the section Football
Everton manager Ronald Koeman describes his side's 6-3 Premier League win over Bournemouth at Goodison Park as a "crazy game of football".
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
MATCH REPORT: Lukaku scores four in ine-goal thriller with Bournemouth
