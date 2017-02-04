Irish Cup: Crusaders face Linfield test in quarter-finals

Linfield and Crusaders will meet for a place in the Irish Cup semi-finals

The Premiership two-two will meet the in Irish Cup quarter-finals with Crusaders having home advantage against Linfield on Saturday, 4 March.

The sides meet in the Co Antrim Shield decider on Tuesday night.

An exciting last-eight line-up also includes two derbies with Portadown hosting holders Glenavon while Coleraine visit Ballymena United.

Dungannon Swifts go to Warrenpoint Town, the only team outside the top-flight still in the competition.

"It's a big tie between two teams who have played really well for the last 12 months," said Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter.

"We look forward to the challenge - it will be a great day with a big atmosphere."

Tennent's Irish Cup quarter-finals - Saturday 4 March
Dungannon SwiftsvWarrenpoint Town
PortadownvGlenavon
Ballymena UtdvColeraine
CrusadersvLinfield

