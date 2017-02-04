Irish Cup: Crusaders face Linfield test in quarter-finals
The Premiership two-two will meet the in Irish Cup quarter-finals with Crusaders having home advantage against Linfield on Saturday, 4 March.
The sides meet in the Co Antrim Shield decider on Tuesday night.
An exciting last-eight line-up also includes two derbies with Portadown hosting holders Glenavon while Coleraine visit Ballymena United.
Dungannon Swifts go to Warrenpoint Town, the only team outside the top-flight still in the competition.
"It's a big tie between two teams who have played really well for the last 12 months," said Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter.
"We look forward to the challenge - it will be a great day with a big atmosphere."
|Tennent's Irish Cup quarter-finals - Saturday 4 March
|Dungannon Swifts
|v
|Warrenpoint Town
|Portadown
|v
|Glenavon
|Ballymena Utd
|v
|Coleraine
|Crusaders
|v
|Linfield