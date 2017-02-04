BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 0-4 Sunderland: David Moyes says win is 'real lift'
Black Cats win a real lift - Moyes
- From the section Football
Sunderland manager David Moyes their 4-0 win against Crystal Palace should give them belief in their fight for Premier League survival.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 0-4 Sunderland
Watch all the goals on Match of the Day, Saturday on BBC One from 22:30 GMT.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired